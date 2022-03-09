Several artists working in all kinds of media will be displaying their works at the juried Englewood Invitational Spring Art Festival this weekend at the Englewood Elks Club, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD — Dubbed the “best little art show” in Englewood, longtime resident and artist Carroll Swayze promises lots of creativity, color and art for sale this weekend.
The Englewood Invitational Spring Art Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at the Englewood Elks Club, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
“Artists are finally out and about again,” Swayze said. “The pandemic has been hard on the whole world, and it feels good to be back out in public showing our work and interacting with art lovers across the country.”
Swayze specializes in printmaking and prints and works in etching. She hand paints her works in brilliant acrylics.
She has run invitational art shows for decades.
“The art show will showcase a small, professional group of 40 fine artists and fine craftsmen from around the country with their incredible handmade artwork,” she said. “This year’s show is incredible. The diversity of the artwork is exciting and beautiful — everything is created by the artists who will be here to exhibit and sell their best creations.”
Swayze said she worked hard to gather this group of artists for the festival with every media represented. There will be everything from handmade clothing to large original watercolors, acrylics, and oils, sculpture, handforged jewelry, pottery and photography.
There will also be food and refreshments and free parking.
For more information, Carroll Swayze at 941-266-6434.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.