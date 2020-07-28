ENGLEWOOD — COVID-19 won't stop students from getting backpacks on Saturday. However, the Back to School Expo will be a bit different this year.
It's curbside.
Kids' Needs of Englewood will give children in kindergarten through 12th grade backpacks filled with school supplies. A local food bank is also giving bags of food to families from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. It's all happening at Englewood SKY Academy, 871 River Road.
Students at SKY Academy, Vineland, Myakka River and Englewood elementary schools, L.A. Ainger Middle School and Lemon Bay High School are welcome.
Instead of parents and children sifting through clothing at an in-person expo like every year, this Saturday they must stay inside their vehicle. That doesn't mean families won't get clothing. They will get a flyer inviting them pick out free clothing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at nearby Kids' Needs of Greater Englewood, 272 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Children can also get a cloth bag filled with soap, toothpaste and other toiletries.
Kids' Needs Greater Englewood, is a grass-roots nonprofit, run solely by volunteers. They collect donations from Englewood, Rotonda, Boca Grande, and Placida and distribute them to local families.
"Families can just show up, but they won't be allowed inside the closet," said Leslie Edwards. "We will have them fill out a form with the child's shoe and underwear size, then a volunteer will gather them and hand them their bag through the door."
Becca DeRosa said volunteers are ready to serve about 500 students.
"We did about 450 students last year," said DeRosa, Kids' Needs board chair. "I have no idea this year. We've seen a reduction of parents come to the closet since the coronavirus hit. We will keep it safe. We will ask parents who come to Kids' Needs to wear a mask. Our volunteers will wear masks and gloves."
Any parent who can't make it Saturday can pick out clothing at Kids' Needs next week from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"Only three people at a time inside, and a 10 or 15 minute time limit," DeRosa said.
Schools in Charlotte and Sarasota counties are slated to open Aug. 31. All students must wear masks and or face coverings on school property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.