ENGLEWOOD — Compared to their neighbors, Englewood residents are slacking off when it comes to responding to the U.S. Census.
That has local government officials worried.
"The numbers show overall Charlotte is at 48% as of today, which is good compared to other counties in the region," Charlotte County spokesman Brian Gleason said in an email to the Sun.
But in West County, the Census responses from Grove City, Placida Road and elsewhere in the Englewood area were lagging behind, ranging from 14% to 29% earlier this month.
Punta Gorda already has 55.8% from its residents "self-responding," according to 2020census.gov online. North Port residents have the highest response rate in the area at 58.3%. The site is updated daily.
As of Thursday, Florida's overall response to the census was a 45.1%. Sarasota County had a 49.3% response, while the city of Venice is at 47.4%. DeSoto County's response was 34.3%.
The national Census — taken every 10 years and mandated by the United States Constitution — is not an arbitrary bureaucratic exercise. There are no citizen requirements. Citizen or not, everyone needs to be counted.
"An accurate Census count is vital to Charlotte County," Gleason said. "The population figures determine everything from education funding, transportation infrastructure, and legislative and congressional representation. Companies also use U.S. Census data to make decisions on business locations and investment."
The Census is a critical factor when it comes to the allocation of $675 billion or more in federal funding over the next 10 years, said Greg Engle, a U.S. Census Bureau spokesman for the Atlanta Regional Census Center.
For the first time, people can fill out the Census form online at 2020census.gov. Filling out the form should take 10 to 15 minutes.
"There's no do-overs," Engle said. This year's Census will be on the president's desk Dec. 31.
Within the next week to 10 days, Census officials will be mailing out forms to residents.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline for people to fill out the forms was extended to April 30.
Traditional door-to-door Census takers have also been delayed due to the pandemic and social distancing, but they will soon be knocking on doors of those who fail to self-report.
