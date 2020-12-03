ESlionsxmas120520aaa.jpg

Englewood Lion Erick Rumold, Englewood Elementary School Principal Mark Grossenbacher in the center and Lion Bob Baran present the school with a $500 check in 2019 to brighten Christmas for those kids whose families are struggling. The Lions aim to do it again this year, but they need help.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Lions hope to carry on a decade or more tradition of brightening Christmas for children whose families are struggling.

Last year, the 20-member Lions chapter collected and donated $500 to Englewood Elementary School. This year, the goal is to raise $1,000.

Lions International has directed its various chapters that 100% of what they raise must go to the recipients of the charitable cause.

"We know there's a lot of homeless children," Lions Club service chairman Roger Norrod said. "There's a real need."

But this year, unlike previous years, the Englewood Lions find themselves having to be more innovate in their donation drive. Due to the pandemic, the Lions are collecting donations their Facebook page.

"This year we are collecting on-line rather than at in-person donation sites," the Lions state on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/englewoodlions. "Please help."

Donations can be made also made more traditionally by mailing checks to Englewood Lions Club, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood, FL 34224.


Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

