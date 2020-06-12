ENGLEWOOD — Elsie Czerwinski’s love for Englewood ran as deep as her roots in in the community.
Czerwinski died Wednesday. She was 94.
She was a fourth-generation member of Englewood’s pioneer Anderson family, which first settled in the Englewood area in the late 1880s.
Her parents, Stuart and Starr Anderson, owned the Lemon Bay Fisheries and Seafood Market from the 1930s into the mid-1960s, near where the Royal Palm Marina is now located, off Old Englewood Road.
According to local historian Diana Harris, Stuart Anderson was credited with helping the Englewood community survive the Great Depression by selling fish caught by local fishermen around the state.
Czerwinski was not only born in Englewood, she spent her life in in her home town. She taught a combination class of first-, second- and third-grade students at Englewood Elementary School before she married and raised her two children.
Once married, she remained active with local Cub Scouts, what was then the Englewood Teen Club, other school and community activities.
Both Harris and Czerwinski’s niece, Carolyn Pope, described Czerwinski as a charming and gracious woman. Pope said she and her aunt were particularly close since she acted as a second mother to her after her own mother, Czerwinski’s sister Evelyn, died in the mid-1990s.
“She was so loving to everyone,” Pope said. “Her lights were always on and I could go to her any time.”
Czerwinski’s son, Michael, said, “A lot of people know she was kind. She always treated everyone with respect.”
Michael also remembers her as a peacemaker, someone who could dispel arguments and disputes.
In 2014, Czerwinski was named as co-grand marshal of the Pioneer Days Parade along with Pat Knox.
“We had a great childhood. If we weren’t in the water swimming or fishing, we were up on the shore playing games like Red Rover,” Czerwinski recalled for Pioneer Days organizers.
“We all know change is inevitable, and I think there are so many working to keep it a small town but profitable for those with businesses, and it’s hard,” she said.
“The thing I would hate to see is the high rises along the waterfront, I would hate to see that. But everything else has come gradually, and I’ve enjoyed that. Because now people know ‘Englewood.’”
Czerwinski was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles “Joe” Czerwinski, her daughter Nancy K. Looney and her granddaughter, Erica Starr. She is survived by her son, Michael (and his wife, Cathy); Pope, other nephews and nieces, and one grandson, Robin Czerwinski.
The family plans to schedule a celebration of life ceremony for Czerwinski after the restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.
Arrangements are made by Lemon Bay Funeral & Cremation Services
Family and friends can visit online at www.LemonBayFH.com to offer their condolences.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to The University of Florida Foundation. Make check payable to the UF Foundation and mail to UF /IFAS Advancement, PO Box 110170, Gainesville, FL 32611. Write Elsie Czerwinski in the memo section. Or you may give online at UFgive.to/elsie
For more information, please contact Caylin Hilton at advancement@ifas.ufl.edu or 352-454-7073
