An Englewood man was arrested in Batavia, New York, on charges that he did not register as a sex offender within the required 10 days.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Junior D. Benedict, 40, of West Bay Street in Englewood, on Aug. 25 in Batavia, according to The Batavian newspaper.
Benedict “is a registered sex offender charged with failure to report a change of address within 10 days, a felony, and falsifying business records in the first degree, also a felony.”
“At 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 25, Benedict was arrested following an investigation. He allegedly failed to register his change of address within 10 days to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Sex Offender Registry. It is also alleged that he falsified a sex offender address change form at the Genesee County Jail, which is in the City of Batavia. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and put in jail without bail. He was due to return to Batavia Town Court on Aug. 25. He is scheduled to appear in the City of Batavia Court to answer the falsifying business records charge on Sept. 10.”
