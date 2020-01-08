Andrew Kieffer, 36, Englewood, died Wednesday morning when he lost control of his pickup on Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Kieffer was driving his 2001 Ford F250 southbound at about 5:30 a.m. when he went off the roadway to the left and collided with a curb. He continued south in the median and hit a tree.
Kieffer, a former Venice High School graduate, was wearing a seat belt, the report states. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he died.
The crash is still under investigation.
Kieffer is survived by a wife, Tina, and young children.
On her Facebook page, a heartbroken Tina wrote, “You are and will always be my heart to the moon and back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.