Andrew Kieffer, 36, Englewood, died Wednesday morning when he lost control of his pickup on Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Kieffer was driving his 2001 Ford F250 southbound at about 5:30 a.m. when he went off the roadway to the left and collided with a curb. He continued south in the median and hit a tree.

Kieffer, a former Venice High School graduate, was wearing a seat belt, the report states. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The crash is still under investigation.

Kieffer is survived by a wife, Tina, and young children.

On her Facebook page, a heartbroken Tina wrote, “You are and will always be my heart to the moon and back.”

