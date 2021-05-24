ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood man thought he heard multiple gunshots outside his home early Monday.
He discovered a partially exploded bomb in his roadside mailbox and called sheriff's deputies.
The explosion was reported at 2:35 a.m. Monday on the 200 block of Winson Avenue, close to Indian Mound Park, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported.
“Deputies arrived and located what appears to be a homemade device in the mailbox and on the roadway,” sheriff’s spokesperson Kaitlyn R. Perez wrote in a response to media questions about the situation. “Members of our Hazardous Devices Unit extracted all of the items and conducted a post-blast investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing."
Some Winson Street residents said they were fearful, wondering if it was a warning.
The homeless, as well as people with substance abuse troubles, congregate across from their homes in Indian Mound Park, particularly at the picnic tables under a pavilion beside its boat parking lot and the roadway.
People will drop off food for the homeless, but some residents wonder if they think about what happens after they leave — the all-day drinking and drug use. The residents wished the homeless could be cared for at churches or another community center.
They've been told by Sarasota County Sheriff's Office officials there is little that can be done to curb public intoxication unless someone passes out drunk.
