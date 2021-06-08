An Englewood man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a crash that killed two college students leaving a music festival in 2017.
Joseph David LaGrego, of Englewood, was 22 when he was driving his Nissan Altima between 90 and 100 mph in Okeechobee on March 5, 2017, according to Florida Highway Patrol reports.
It was about 4:15 p.m. when he slammed into another car waiting at a stop sign at State Road 710, causing a chain-reaction collision.
Caroline Celeste Alfano, 20, of Boca Raton, and her friend, Nicole Scherton, 20, a German exchange student, were in a Honda CRV.
The women, students at the University of Florida in Gainesville, were both killed. Scherton was dead at the scene, and Alfano was pronounced dead later at Lawnwood Memorial Hospital.
The two were leaving the Okeechobee Arts & Music Festival and headed to Boca Raton, according to court records.
LaGrego was leaving the same concert.
LaGrego suffered life-threatening injuries. He told paramedics he had taken acid at the festival, the report states. Troopers found cocaine and methamphetamine in an Altoids mint box in his car. His blood showed methamphetamine and THC, a chemical found in marijuana, reports show.
LaGrego was charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced June 4, according to Okeechobee County court records.
In addition to the 30-year sentence, he is ordered to pay more than $17,000 in fines and serve an additional 10 years of probation.
Steven Ernest Grevemeyer, 49, of Delray Beach with his passenger, Robert William Sherman V, 17, also from Delray, were in a third vehicle involved in the crash, also waiting at the stop sign.
The driver of a fourth vehicle was Jason R. Andreotta, 37, of Lake Worth.
Neither Grevemeyer, Sherman nor Andreotta suffered injuries from the wreck, reports stated.
All those involved in the crash wore seat belts.
