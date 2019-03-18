ENGLEWOOD — Jim Hogan's photos tell a story about his life and worldwide travels.
Today he's able to share them from a unique gallery at his Englewood home at 175 Cedar Street.
Hogan's Harbor Art Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from October through April and Wednesday and Saturday May through August.
On Saturday, Hogan opened the gallery to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. He also showed his photographs of Ireland and served Irish apple cake, Irish soda bread and scones.
"I like this area because it allows for a gallery inside a home," said Hogan, who lived here since 2016. "I spent 20 years living on a sailboat. This was supposed to be a village of the arts, which is kind of what the idea is. However, not all of my neighbors are artists. I do live near Dearborn Street so I like when people come visit my gallery as well."
Hogan, an award-winning photographer, who also lived in Chicago, launched a line of puzzles from photographs he took throughout the U.S. They retail for $24.95.
"I'm going to sell them on Amazon," he said. "My art work is full photography. But with the magic of Photo Shop, many look like they are watercolors."
He also sells his own one-of-a-kind cards. Hoping to see even more local visitors, Hogan has a bike rack outside his gallery.
"I always say if you see my car here, just knock," he said. "Even if the gallery isn't open, I may answer the door. I live here so it's very convenient."
For more information on Hogan's Harbor Art Gallery visit www.hogansharbor.com or call 941-650-1404.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.