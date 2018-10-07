By Friday afternoon Tim Mark was exhausted. He knew the outcome of his adventure on the television game show Wheel of Fortune but couldn’t tell anyone.
“I am so tired of keeping the secret,” the Englewood resident wrote on his Facebook page leading up to the Friday night episode.
A pastor and motivational speaker who travels to churches and conferences throughout the U.S. and in Canada, Mark was out of town last week. So he held a Wheel of Fortune watch party with family and friends in Coldwater, Mich., on Friday night.
It was then that everyone watched Mark win $26,970 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Antigua.
“I won’t get my winnings until Feb. 5, 2019,” he said. “I didn’t take the trip that I won.”
In California you have to pay income tax because the money came from the Sony Pictures studio in California. The taxes on the trip were estimated at about $2,000. So contestants are given the option of forfeiting any prize if they don’t want to pay the taxes.
“Yes, or go to jail! You pay State of California income tax because the money was earned in that state, and then you pay your normal federal income taxes. An interesting side-note is that you also pay taxes on non-cash prizes, like any trips that are given away. The tax is on the estimated value of the prize. You have the option of forfeiting any prize if you do not want to pay the taxes,” he said.
Mark said it was fun to go to the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City, California, and tell the security guard he was a Wheel of Fortune contestant. He was escorted into the studio.
He said there’s a wheel in front of the camera and a monitor that shows how much money contestants have on the board. However, Mark never knew how much money he had because he concentrated the whole time on solving the puzzles.
“I was having the time of my life,” said Mark, who auditioned for the show by sending in a one-minute video he made on his cellphone in November of 2016.Two weeks later, he was approved for a live audition in Tampa which was held in January 2017. Shortly after, he was told he would be a contestant in the next 18 months.
The episode was taped July 28, 2018, and aired Friday.
Mark guessed the last puzzle “Victory Parade” to take the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.