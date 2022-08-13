Kendra Porter, left, co-chair of the Mayor for a Day, stands with Chris Phelps, chair of the Pioneer Day's Committee, and mayoral candidates Helen Geronda Anderson, Debbie Maki, Janet Shawen and Alfred Current, at the final debate Tuesday at La Stanza Restaurant on Dearborn Street in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD — Being a candidate for Englewood's Mayor for a Day means answering many questions in front of a sold-out crowd.
That's just what the four candidates — Alfred Current, Helen Geronda Anderson, Debbie Maki and Janet Shawen — did at the recent Mayor for a Day final debate at La Stanza Restaurant on West Dearborn Street in Englewood.
Englewood community is not a city, so it has no real mayor or city government. However, each summer, people run for "Mayor for a Day," in a contest to raise as much money as possible for their chosen nonprofit. It's part of the fun of Pioneer Days in Englewood. With $1 equating to one vote, the most votes wins.
The foursome already competed at Libbe's Sports Bar and Grill last month. At the recent debate, each candidate received a $1,000 donation for their charity from Libbe's owners Sarah and Scott Libertore.
Shawen of the Englewood Boys & Girls Club is raising money to help build a local youth facility for hundreds of Englewood students. The club has the location, but now needs thousands in funds to help build it.
Current, is a longtime Rotary Club of Englewood member, is in the race for the Josh the Otter program, which provides free swimming lessons and books to young children to prevent drowning.
Geronda Anderson represents Englewood Tidewell Hospice, whose volunteers offer compassion, pet therapy, clowning and other therapeutic efforts to patients dealing with end-of-life illnesses and their families. She said she's grateful to the nurses who "put her up" to running for the non-office of mayor.
Maki represents Peace River K9, the where is a member of the dive team. The nonprofit is made of volunteer search-and-rescue teams who look for lost or missing people. Volunteers leave their jobs and families to respond when needed, 24 hours a day without charging for their services.
Guest moderators were Doug Izzo, Liana Lazaridis, Mitch Mesenburg and Cyndi Fredricks.
During the friendly competition, each answered what they knew about the other's charity.
"You could really tell they (the candidates) knew about the other charities," said Jeanie Joyce, co-chair of the event. "We learned that Helen has volunteered at Hospice for a long time. She said it makes her to feel good to bring joy to those at the end of their lives. She's an amazing woman. All of the candidates have really brought attention to their charities."
Current asked all 85 in the room to pull out $5. Then he asked Kendra Porter, co-chair of the event, to arm wrestle Izzo, executive director of the Englewood Chamber. After two rounds, Porter claimed victory.
"The real winners were the charities," Joyce said. "The $387 raised was divided among the four candidates for their nonprofit. It was great."
The candidates are still soliciting "votes" for the mayoral race. They get to wear the new ceremonial sash, and be part of the Pioneer Days events around Labor Day Weekend. And, they get to ride in the parade in a convertible as a VIP.
And all the nonprofits win, because they get the proceeds.
"We had to turn some people away because the restaurant was full," Joyce said. "Next year we might have to have the debates at the Elks or another big hall. Everybody had a good time. It was a successful night."
The Pioneer Days Committee announced due to COVID-19, the Little Miss and Mr. Englewood Pageant is canceled for this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.