Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 and the Englewood Moose 1933 Valued Veterans recently made a donation to the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans' Home. Representing the lodge are John Bienkowski, Kent Lyons and Newt Webb. Accepting the donation of $500 are Pam Fisher, activities director, and Lindsay Mallard, business manager for the Douglas T. Jacobson home.
