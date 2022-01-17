Learn about trees, win one
People for Trees, a nonprofit native-tree advocacy group will give away trees to the first 100 who attend one of their virtual Tree Workshops, offered in conjunction with Florida Arbor Day, Jan. 20-21. The Powerpoint presentation, “Trees: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” is at 7 p.m. each day, and will include lots of photos of the best native tree choices for our area (the good) and how to plant and care for them. Also included are the not-so-goo trees (the bad), and also those considered to be extremely invasive (the ugly). One tree per person. To register for Jan. 20: bit.ly/3zHQgAX, for the Jan. 21: bit.ly/3q3JXV5 or visit www.peoplefortrees.com or contact Alice White, 941-468-2486 or email: treelady12001@yahoo.com.
Manta Market
The Manta Market returns to Lemon Bay High School. Markets are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the school, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Find fine arts, crafts, artisanal food and much more. It’s an outdoor market that accommodates up to 80 local vendors. Dates are Jan. 22, Feb. 12 and March 5. Check out Manta Market on Facebook for more information.
Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets, and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, "Writers on the Air" each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. It's at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Schell at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Free home safety series
North Port Fire Rescue will offer a free home safety series from 6-7 p.m. on alternating Wednesdays (Jan. 19, Feb. 2 and Feb. 16) at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. The series will include instruction in boating safety, water safety, fire prevention, car seat installation, first aid and CPR. It's open to all ages. No registration is required. No certifications will be provided. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 1. To learn more about certification courses, please visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/PoolPrograms.
GFWC Woman's Club sale
GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte will hold its annual rummage sale for two consecutive weekends: Jan. 21-22 for household items and Jan. 28-29 for clothing, jewelry and accessories, at the clubhouse, 20271 Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the club's scholarship fund and local charities. Call 202-553-2665 to donate items.
Anything Goes exhibit
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will hold a reception for its members-only exhibit “Anything Goes” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21. Everyone's invited for a fun evening of viewing the artwork, visiting with friends and visiting the gift shop. The exhibit runs through Feb. 18. For more info, call 941-423-6460.
Watch 'Encanto' outside
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Gulf Cove/Port Charlotte, presents a free outside showing of the animated Disney movie “Encanto” on Jan. 21. Lawn opens at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. Bring your snacks, drinks, chairs, blankets and bug spray. Free popcorn will be available. For more information, please call 941-697-1747, or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Great Decisions returns
The Great Decisions group will start its foreign policy discussions at 10:15 a.m. to noon Jan. 24 at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The first topic is climate change. Meetings will continue for the next nine Mondays. There will be social distancing and a limit on the number of people allowed into the meeting room. Masks will be required.
Lemon Bay Historical Society
The Lemon Bay Historical Society will welcome Suzanne Park, founder and owner of Bit of Hope Ranch, for a discussion at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Historic Green Street Church, 510 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. The Bit of Hope Ranch is a nonprofit organization, founded to help hurting children by allowing them to find hope and healing through relationships with God and horses. Its mission is to rescue, restore and re-home, while teaching respect, responsibility and reward. CDC guidelines will be followed. For more information visit lemonbayhistory.com.
Movie on the Green
North Port’s free, family-friendly outdoor Movie on the Green series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., with “Boss Baby: Family Business” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be playing Feb. 25. Vote for the movie of their choice (options to be determined) for the viewing on March 25. Clara’s Clubhouse will be on-site for those with sensory needs.
Volunteer techs needed
Writers on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
North Port Kids Night Out
Parents and Guardians are invited to give themselves a night off and register their children for Kids Night Out, hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation. The event will be 5-8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. It’s open to kids from kindergarten through eighth grade. $15 per child for games, arts and crafts and a light dinner in a safe and supervised environment while parents get a well-deserved break. Pre-registration is required at //bit.ly/KidsNightOutNP. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 2.
First Monday Supper
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Gulf Cove-Port Charlotte offers free sit-down and carry-outs dinners on the first Monday of every month. The Feb. 7 menu, served 3:30-5:30 p.m., includes baked ziti, bread, salad and dessert. Please reserve your meal by noon Feb. 3, by using the RSVP link at GulfCoveChurch.com, email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or call 941-697-1747. Although the meals are free, donations are appreciated.
Wiffleball tournament
North Port Parks & Recreation Department has a single-day, double-elimination wiffleball tournament set for 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Narramore Sports Complex, 7508 Glenallen Blvd. Teams pay $75 and are guaranteed at least two games. Participants must be 16 or older, four to seven players. Registration opens Jan. 4, first-come, first-served at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., open 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Questions? Call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 2 or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
The Foresters in concert
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, will be hosting The Foresters, a family band in full time Gospel Music Ministry, at 4 p.m. March 26. A love offering will be taken. All are invited. For more information, please call 941-475-5363.
Library bookstore open
The bookstore at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail, has reopened. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. The store offers a great selection of books CDs DVDs magazines and puzzles. Call 941-861-1300 for information.
Bingo at San Pedro
San Pedro Catholic Church Holy Name Society will be hosting bingo on Friday evenings. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Games will run until about 9 p.m. For more information, call Ron at 941-416-5559.
Englewood Bridge Club
The Englewood Bridge Club has resumed play at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Blvd. The cost is $3 per person. Please arrive by 12:15. Call 941-698-7945 for more information.
Card parties
The Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road Grove City, has monthly card parties from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild’s charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
