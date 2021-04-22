Ukrainian presentation
The United Ukrainian American Organizations of North Port will conduct an outdoor presentation at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library, 4143 Woodmere Park. The event, organized by Dr. Vira Bodnaruk, a long-time member of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, will highlight the many contributions of the community’s Ukrainians, their organizations and events during the area’s centennial. Ann Marie Susla, Anna Macielinski and Dr. Bodnaruk will be among those conducting the hour-long presentation. Technical support for the program was also provided by Victor Lisnyczyj. The event requires preregistration in order to comply with all health protocols and provide social distancing. Those interested in registering for the free event should contact Mary Louise Fischer at the Library, at mfischer@scgov.net or 941-861-1272.
Free drivers ed
Charlotte County Public Schools is offering a free drivers education program this summer. Six hours of classroom 9-11 a.m. June 7-9 is followed by six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction in four consecutive weekday sessions. It is open to all public and private school students enrolled in Charlotte County high school programs. Students receive a .5 credit hour for passing. Contact your high school for an application or call Ault's Driving School at 941-474-5125 to get an application. Students must have a learner's license and must always wear a mask. Register by May 27.
Beach restroom renovation
Charlotte County will close the restrooms at Englewood Beach Chadwick Park for renovation through May 21. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
'Something Old'
Get inspired by "Something Old," the new exhibit at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. It will run through April 30. Attendees are asked to wear mask and the art center will be covid-complaint. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Call 941-423-6460 or visit northportartcenter.org.
Emergency radio demonstration
The Amateur Radio Operators will have a free public demonstration on emergency communications from 10 a.m. to noon April 24 at the main pavilion at Ann & Chuck Dever Park, 6791 San Casa Dr., Englewood. "Ham" radio operators from the the Charlotte and Englewood Amateur Radio clubs will show how they provide county-wide and beyond communications in the event of a disaster. Charlotte County Emergency Management will have a Portable Emergency Trailer near the Pavilion.
Annual Tree Fair
The Annual Tree Fair sponsored by People for Trees will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port.
Hundreds of 3-gallon native trees (4-8-feet tall) will be $15 each, including sweetgum, elm, bald cypress, slash pine, longleaf pine, southern red cedar, dahoon holly, pignut hickory, red maple, sycamore and sugarberry. “Tree Talks” will start at 10 a.m. Find planting and tree climbing demonstrations. Florida Master Gardeners will be in the tree nursery area to answer all questions about the native trees for sale and have information about Florida-friendly gardening. There will be music and food trucks. People for Trees is a nonprofit native tree advocacy group in North Port since 1997. For more information, visit peoplefortrees.com for more information or call Alice White 941-468-2486.
Boating safety seminar
US Coast Guard Auxiliary, Englewood Flotilla 87 will present a two-hour Seamanship Seminar at 6 p.m. April 26 via Zoom virtual meetings. The class teaches boat stability, personal watercraft, drowning and hypothermia, survival in the water, operator responsibilities, sailing skills, mooring, anchoring, and carbon monoxide exposure. Cost is $15. To register, go to www.coastguardenglewood.com/public_ed.html. Click on “Register for our classes” at the bottom of the page to fill out the registration form.
'Left Coast Connections' exhibit
The Englewood Art Center, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, presents “Left Coast Connections,” a group exhibition curated by George Zebot, on exhibit through May 28. This exhibition features the work of 31 artists with connections to the visionary artist and teacher, Dick Oden, who taught at California State University Long Beach. Showings are by appointment only. For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
Centennial geocache treasure
Celebrate Sarasota County's Centennial by finding treasure through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Starting in March, families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play/search to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on. Geocaching is an international treasure hunt where players use GPS, clues, and their own intuition to find prize boxes hidden all over the world. Other programs are coming soon. Call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
LB Touchdown Club golf tourney
The Lemon Bay Touchdown Club will have its annual golf tournament Saturday, May 15, at Rotonda Golf & Country Club's Hills course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. It will be a four-person scramble starting at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. The tournament is a fundraiser to support the Lemon Bay Manta Ray football program. Cost to play is $75 per player. To register or to help sponsor, contact Jeremy Dowd at 941-223-4461 or Suzie Moore at 941-270-6148, or email lbtdclub@gmail.com.
Swim lessons
Registration is open for swim lessons at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Weekend sessions will be available May 15-30. Classes are Saturdays and Sundays, with course times varying based on the class level. The fee is $30 for North Port residents and $35 for non-residents. Programs, classes, and events are subject to change. Participants will be asked to practice good physical distancing and are encouraged to use a mask on the pool deck when distancing cannot be maintained. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Pool.
Summer sailing camp
The Englewood Sailing Association's Learn to Sail Summer Camps are for students 10 to 17. No previous sailing experience is required but students must be comfortable in the water and know how to swim. Camps are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 14-18, June 28-July 2, and July 12-16. Registration will be open until all spaces are filled. The cost is $150 and financial assistance is available if needed. To sign up or get more information, visit www.englewoodsailing.org.
