'Yard of the Year'
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port is celebrating its 55th anniversary by presenting its "Yard of the Year" contest. Judges are looking for some of the most beautifully and creatively landscaped front yards in North Port. Yards must be designed and maintained by the homeowner or tenant. Judging will take place from the street and will be based on general overall appearance, maintenance, neatness and most importantly, curb appeal.
Three winners will be selected. Winners will receive a "Yard of the Year" sign to place on their property for one year and will be special guests at the Allamanda Garden Club 55th Anniversary luncheon on Nov. 20. Photos of each yard will be featured on the Allamanda Garden Club website, social media sites as well as in local newspapers. In addition, winners will be featured on the Chat with Pat Radio Show on WKDW 97.5FM.
Application and additional guidelines are available on the Allamanda Garden Club website, allamandagardenclub.com. Deadline is Sept. 15. Judging will begin the following week. Winners will be announced October 2020. For more information, call Emily Panek at 941-423-0743.
Mother & Son night
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department will host a Mother & Son night from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18 on the green space adjacent to the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Pre-Registration is required as space is limited to ensure proper physical distancing. Sign up today by calling 941-429-PARK(7275) or register at http://bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight.
The evening will be packed with wacky games and the opportunity to make unforgettable memories. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother-figures are also welcomed to attend, and a pre-packaged picnic dinner is included. Registration is open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade. The fee is $20 per couple, and $10 per each additional person.
Due to COVID-19, this event will be held outside and capacity is limited based on current CDC guidelines. All attendees are reminded to practice good physical distancing and masks are strongly encouraged. For more information, please call Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK (7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
