Free concert
in the parkNorth Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park on Sept. 25, at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Bradenton’s Hatley Band will play classic oldies, country, tropical, and classic rock. Admission and parking are free, but pre-registration is required due to current capacity limitations per CDC guidelines. Registered attendees are invited to bring their own chairs, blankets, or other seating to claim an 8-foot circle painted on the grass that can accommodate up to approximately 6 people and helps promote proper physical distancing. Seating will open to reservation holders at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. Food and non-alcoholic drink vendors will have items available for purchase. No outside alcohol is permitted. The use of face masks, when physical distancing isn’t possible, is strongly encouraged.
Free registration online for residents of North Port residents opened on a first-come, first-serve basis Monday. If any spaces are still available by noon Aug. 24, then registration will open to the general public without confirmation of residency. Attendees can register online at https://bit.ly/ConcertInPark or by calling 941-429-PARK(7275). Set up an account in advance at http://bit.ly/ParksAndRecRegister. If assistance is needed with the registration process, please call 941-429-7275 or check out the tutorial at https://youtu.be/-jyU2xbDnCQ.
People may also enjoy a livestream of the concert on the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.
For more information, please call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
