Free concert in the park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park on Sept. 25 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Bradenton's Hatley Band will play classic oldies, country, tropical, and classic rock. Admission and parking are free, but pre-registration is required due to current capacity limitations per CDC guidelines. Registered attendees are invited to bring their own chairs, blankets or other seating to claim an 8-foot circle painted on the grass that can accommodate up to approximately six people and helps promote proper physical distancing. Seating will open to reservation holders at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. Food and non-alcoholic drink vendors will have items available for purchase. No outside alcohol is permitted. The use of face masks, when physical distancing isn’t possible, is strongly encouraged.
Free registration is open online for anyone while tickets remain. Attendees can register online at https://bit.ly/ConcertInPark or by calling 941-429-PARK(7275). Set up an account in advance at http://bit.ly/ParksAndRecRegister. If assistance is needed with the registration process, please call 941-429-7275 or check out the tutorial at https://youtu.be/-jyU2xbDnCQ.
People may also enjoy a livestream of the concert on the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.
Chesney tribute band
CoolToday Park in Wellen Park, North Port, will welcome the Pirate Flag Band, a Kenny Chesney tribute band on Aug. 29 outdoors on the Plaza, the palm-lined green space in front of the stadium.
Organizers will offer 10-by-10-foot grass-lined spaces to accommodate groups of four. Spaces will be 6 feet apart to ensure social distancing. Spaces are $80 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. Parking is free. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. Seats are not included. No outside food or beverages, coolers, tents or umbrellas. All bags are subject to search. For more information, visit the CoolToday Park page on Facebook.
'Let the Colors Unfold'
The North Port Art Center exhibit "Let the Colors Unfold" will run through Oct. 2 at the center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. A virtual reception will be 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11. The center is COVID-19 compliant. Please visit www.northportartcenter.org for additional information or call 941-412-6460.
'Yard of the Year'
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port is celebrating its 55th anniversary by presenting its "Yard of the Year" contest. Judges are looking for some of the most beautifully and creatively landscaped front yards in North Port. Yards must be designed and maintained by the homeowner or tenant. Judging will take place from the street and will be based on general overall appearance, maintenance, neatness and most importantly, curb appeal.
Three winners will be selected. Winners will receive a "Yard of the Year" sign to place on their property for one year and will be special guests at the Allamanda Garden Club 55th Anniversary luncheon on Nov. 20. Photos of each yard will be featured on the Allamanda Garden Club website, social media sites as well as in local newspapers. In addition, winners will be featured on the Chat with Pat Radio Show on WKDW 97.5FM.
Application and additional guidelines are available on the Allamanda Garden Club website, allamandagardenclub.com. Deadline is Sept. 15. Judging will begin the following week. Winners will be announced October 2020. For more information, call Emily Panek at 941-423-0743.
Boating course
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87 is offering a two-session online GPS for Mariners class from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10-11. The class is based on the book “GPS for Mariners," second edition, a comprehensive guide for recreational boaters, the ultimate how-to guide and ready reference leading to GPS proficiency. Students may acquire the book at most booksellers including Amazon. To register, please visit www.coastguardenglewood.com click tab for Boating Safety Classes, then register at bottom of the page. The fee is $35.
Mother & Son night
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department will host a Mother & Son night from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18 on the green space adjacent to the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. The evening will be packed with wacky games and the opportunity to make unforgettable memories. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother-figures are also welcomed to attend, and a pre-packaged picnic dinner is included. Registration is open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade. Due to COVID-19, this event will be held outside and capacity is limited based on current CDC guidelines. All attendees are reminded to practice good physical distancing and masks are strongly encouraged. The fee is $20 per couple, and $10 per each additional person. Pre-Registration is required as space is limited to ensure proper physical distancing. Sign up today by calling 941-429-PARK(7275) or register at http://bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Fine Art Winter Market
The North Port Art Center has issued a "call to artists and vendors" to its first Fine Art Winter Market, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the art center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. There will be 10-by-10-foot outdoor vendor tables. Call Cheryl at 417-861-2527 or e-mail npac@npartcenter.org for additional information or to reserve your space.
