Road closing
Westwind Drive at Cape Haze Drive in Englewood will be closed through Jan. 11 for roadwork. Detour signs will be in place. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Beach playground repairs
Charlotte County has closed the playground at Englewood Beach for repairs. The playground will be closed until further notice. Park patrons are encouraged to use other areas of the park until work is complete. For information, email Lacey Solomon at Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or call 941-613-3238.
Fundraiser for Ziggy
Friends of Ziggy Syzmczak are holding a two-day fundraiser for the 87-year-old North Port man who's being forced to leave his trailer at the Myakka River mobile home park at River Road near Tamiami Trail. The fundraiser is set for 5-8 p.m. Jan. 3-4 at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail North Port.
Syzmczak, a Polish immigrant and former pianist, has been living in the park for more almost 40 years. The park is being demolished and friends who have come to his aid have found him a new place. Syzmczak plans to perform on piano during the fundraiser. Suggested donation is $20 and will go toward finding Syzmczak a new home. For more information, email justincodywillis@gmail.com or call 941-237-7907.
Polar Dip
The North Port Parks & Recreation will have its second annual Polar Dip, set for 1-3 p.m. Jan. 2 at North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Cost is $5. Slide down the Tarpon Twister or the Dolphin Dive and splash among ice cubes at the bottom. Float down the Relaxahatchee lazy river or escape the cold water and warm up with some hot chocolate in addition to glacial games and activities! Space is limited, so register at https://bit.ly/NPPolarDip or stop by the North Port Aquatic Center, or the Morgan or the George center for assistance. Please remember to practice good physical distancing and use masks on the pool deck, when not participating in the swimming activities and when distance cannot be maintained. Please call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com for more information.
Senior softball
The Englewood Men's Senior Softball League will have tryouts and drafts for the Winter 2021 season at 9 a.m. Jan. 4 and Jan. 5. New players are welcome. Safety protocols in place. Pre-registration is strongly recommended. Must turn 60 or older in 2021.Get forms at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 River Road, or www.englewoodseniorsoftball.weebly.com. For more info, contact Rudy Davis at 978-204-6799.
Environmental corridors
North Port Friends of Wildlife will sponsor a talk by Matt Miller titled at 6 p.m. Jan. 20. The title is "Ecologic Corridors as a Tool for Smart Growth." It will be facilitated by the Shannon Staub Library and available online at https://scgovlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/north-port-friends-wildlife-lecture-series-live-0.
Miller is a professional wetland scientist and is authorized to survey and relocate gopher tortoises through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He is the environmental manager at Water Resource Associates in Tampa. He has worked in the public and private sectors in Central and Southwest Florida managing a variety of environmental projects. For more information, please visit northportfriendsofwildlife.org or call 941-876-3720.
Blood drive
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club and the Rotonda Golf and Country Club are joining for a blood drive for OneBlood from 9 a.m until 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at The Hills Marina, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Contact Ellen Lang at 917-579-7770 or grammylang@gmail.com for appointments.
Newcomer Day
North Port's Parks & Recreation Department and the North Port Chamber of Commerce, are hosting the free Newcomer Day from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 6 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. The event is designed to connect residents with resources, programs, and services within the community. Like expos, it includes information tables featuring local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses. Attendees will be asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged when appropriate distancing isn’t possible. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay or call 941-429-PARK (7275) or stop by the Mullen or Morgan community centers.
Community yard sale
North Port Parks & Recreation's big Community Yard Sale is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 27 at the City Center Front Green next to City Hall at 4970 City Hall Blvd. Find household items and the Crafter’s Corner, featuring handmade items from creative local vendors. Please note that changes to these events or programs may be necessary due to Covid-19. Participants are reminded to practice good physical distancing, are encouraged to wear a mask when proper distancing cannot be maintained and are asked to stay home if feeling ill. To sell your wares, stop by the Mullen or Morgan Center, or contact Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275 to reserve a $10 space.
Englewood Opry
The Englewood Opry, featuring The Sidemen and the Gulf Breeze Bluegrass Band, will play classic country and bluegrass from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Life Realized, 501 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The shows are BYOB and free. Bring a chair. For more information, visit englewood-opry.com.
Crafty Ladies of GCUMC
The Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church have hand-crafted items available from 9-11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Please note that masks and social distancing are mandatory. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com for more information.
St. David’s Thrift Shop
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is now open. The store has many newly donated items, including clothing, accessories and household goods, all high-quality and reasonably priced. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers are needed to help at the store. For more information, please call 941-474-1047.
Coping with COVID
A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs. A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis. The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues. For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
VFW Bingo
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10178's Auxiliary Bingo game has resumed at 1 p.m. Saturdays at the post, 550 N. McCall Road, Englewood. Members and their guests a re invited. The Canteen is open with non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Players are social distancing and following recommended cleaning protocols Call the post for more information at 941-474-7516.
