Summer sailing camp
The Englewood Sailing Association's Learn to Sail Summer Camps are for students 10 to 17. No previous sailing experience is required but students must be comfortable in the water and know how to swim. Camps are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 28-July 2, and July 12-16. Registration will be open until all spaces are filled. The cost is $150 and financial assistance is available if needed. To sign up or get more information, visit www.englewoodsailing.org.
Park Restroom closed
The restroom at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, 6968 Reisterstown Road, North Port, is closed for repair. For more information, call North Port Parks & Recreation at 941-861-5000.
Food drive postponed
North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Drive, has postponed its June 21 food drive until Monday, June 28. Donations to our community mission for North Port’s Salvation Army. Please call 941-426-5580 with any questions.
'The Science of Soil'
Join Stephen Suau of Progressive Water Resources at the next People for Trees virtual meeting, set for 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. “The Science of Soil” will explain the contributing factors for the nutrient levels rising in our waterways. Suau is a watershed manager who co-chaired Sarasota County’s original Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program and served as a technical advisor and co-authored the Gulf Coast Community Foundations “Community Playbook for Clean Water.” To register for the program email treelady12001@yahoo.com for the link, visit www.peoplefortrees.com or contact Alice White at 941-468-2486.
Rotonda West blood drive
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8 at Rotonda Golf & Country Club's The Hills Course, 100 Rotonda Circle. There is still a critical blood shortage. All donors will receive a $20 eGift card, a Fourth of July T-shirt and a card for a free chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A. A donation includes wellness checkup of blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Walk-ins are welcome based on availability. Please schedule your appointment at www.oneblood.org or call 610-952-1333.
Art exhibit at Wellen Park
North Port Art Center and Wellen Park will host a reception for Kathleen Hartman and Pauline Sticker at 6 p.m. July 30 at the Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, North Port. Hartman's art features her exceptional watercolors and pastel paintings and Sticker's medium is beautiful fused glasses. The exhibit will be on display from June 26 until Sept. 25. The reception and exhibit is open to the public. Meet the artists and celebrate their arts. For additional information call the North Port Art Center at 941-413-6460.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Englewood Chamber has planned its golf scramble for July 31 at Long Marsh Golf Club, 20 White Marsh Road, Rotonda West. Registration is $500 and includes golf for a foursome, two carts, chances at prizes, continental breakfast and lunch, four shirts with your team logo on back, goody bags, an ad on the chamber's digital billboard for the weekend, plus food, drinks, camaraderie, fun and networking. Sign up your management team, employees or clients for a fun golf outing. Check-in is 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Register at englewoodchamber.com or call 941-474-5511 for more information.
Warm Mineral Springs for free
The City of North Port is offering free admission to Warm Mineral Springs Park for all Sarasota County residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 on a first-come, first-served basis. The Springs and the building complex are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Proof of Sarasota County residency will be required for free admission, including a driver’s license or an FPL bill, water bill, tax bill or deed. Spa services are not included in the free admission. For more information about Warm Mineral Springs Park, including general rules and prohibited items, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSpringsPark or call 941-426-1692.
Dive-In Movie at Aquatic Center
Find your float and watch a movie Aug. 21 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Attendees can enjoy a family friendly film and make some memories while taking a dip in our heated competition pool. Popcorn, nachos, and more will be available from concessions. Vote for the movie of their choice ("Moana" or "Ice Age: Continental Drift"). Voting will be from June 15 through July 9 on the Aquatic Center's Facebook page. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting after sunset. The fee is $10 per participant and advanced registration is required at http://bit.ly/NPACDiveInMovie or in-person at the North Port Aquatic Center, George Mullen Activity Center, or at the Morgan Family Community Center. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For more information regarding the Dive-In Movie or other City events, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-PARK (7275).
