Art Center exhibit
The North Port Art Center exhibit “Black and White Plus One” will run through Nov. 27 at the art center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. Artwork will be black and white with an added color to the artists' creation. A virtual reception via Facebook Live will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Take a chance on winning art donated by local artists and members of the art center Carol Stone, Pauline Stickler and Bob Miller through Nov. 30. For additional information call 423-6460 or visit www.northportartcenter.org.
Chamber golf scramble
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “COVID-19 Relief” scramble golf tournament Nov. 21 at the Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club in North Port with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration fee is $90, or $360 per four-person team, and includes green fees, golf cart, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, range balls, contests, raffle prizes and goody bags. There will be lots of ways to win prizes. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for registration and sponsorship information. Proceeds benefit the chamber.
Back Pack Angels Auction
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, aka the Back Pack Angels, are having their first "Bid for Kids Auction," set for Nov. 14-21. The auction website is now Live at www.backpackangels.org. Many gift baskets, gift cards, park passes are up for auction. Winners will be notified shortly after closing, and volunteers deliver gifts or mail them, if necessary. Proceeds will help purchase hygiene products for needy children in North Port schools. The organization is packing and delivering almost 600 bags every month during the school year. While schools were closed BPA volunteers continued to deliver bags through some of the schools. BPA is a nonprofit. Visit their Facebook page or website.
Free Thanksgiving dinners
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will serve free turkey dinners with all the traditional fixings for pickup only from noon to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26 at the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). Just pull up in the drive-thru lane and request the number of dinners you need. The church’s phone number is 941-697-1747, and its website is GulfCoveChurch.com.
Gingerbread at home
North Port Parks & Recreation's annual Gingerbread Workshop will be that “At Home” edition this year. Register for the workshop and pick up a kit between Nov. 16-20 at the George Mullen Center. decorate and assemble together. The first kit is $15, additional kits are $10. Each has everything for a house, icing, candy, sprinkles, and more to help you build your gingerbread dream home. Completed houses will be eligible for prizes. Please call Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK(7275) for more information or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/ParksAndRecreation.
Boating course
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87 is offering a four session on-line Boating Skills and Seamanship class by the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Englewood, set for 6-8 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 3. Registration fee is $35. To register, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-681-0312 for more information.
Fine Art Winter Market
The North Port Art Center has issued a "call to artists and vendors" to its first Fine Art Winter Market, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the art center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. There will be 10-by-10-foot outdoor vendor tables. Call Cheryl at 417-861-2527 or e-mail npac@npartcenter.org for additional information or to reserve your space.
Garden Club sale
The Lemon Garden Club has weekly sales from 9-11 a.m. each Friday at their historic clubhouse, 480 Yale St., Englewood. The club had to cancel its annual November garden tour due to the pandemic, but the members work each Friday propagating plants — their specialty is bromeliads — and making interesting crafts and unique cards for sale. The club follows safe practices and asks that anyone coming to the clubhouse wear a mask, or get one there. For more information, please call 941-474-9068.
Crafty Ladies of GCUMC
The Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church have hand-crafted items available from 9-11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Please note that masks and social distancing are mandatory. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com for more information.
St. David’s Thrift Shop reopens
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is now open being closed for much of the summer. The store has many newly donated items, including clothing, accessories and household goods, all high-quality and reasonably priced. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, please call 941-474-1047.
Coping with COVID
A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs. A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis. The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues. For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
Bingo resumes
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10178's Auxiliary Bingo game has resumed at 1 p.m. Saturdays at at the post, 550 N. McCall Road, Enlgewood. Members and their guests a re invited. The Canteen is open with non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Players are social distancing and following recommended cleaning protocols Call the post for more information at 941-474-7516.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.