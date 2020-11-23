Art Center exhibit
The North Port Art Center exhibit “Black and White Plus One” will run through Nov. 27 at the art center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. Artwork will be black and white with an added color to the artists' creation. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Take a chance on winning art donated by local artists and members of the art center Carol Stone, Pauline Stickler and Bob Miller through Nov. 30. For additional information call 423-6460 or visit www.northportartcenter.org.
North Port tree lighting
North Port's annual tree-lighting ceremony is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Seating opens at 5:30 p.m. After the tree is lit, festive and family-friendly activities will be provided, along with a live performance of holiday music by the North Port Chorale. Attendees who wear their ugliest sweaters can check in at the welcome tent for a chance to win a prize. Admission and parking are free. Bring your own chairs or blankets, grass seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis with plenty of space for physical distancing. Food and non-alcoholic drink vendors will have items available for purchase. No outside alcohol is permitted. The use of face masks, when physical distancing isn’t possible, is strongly encouraged. For more information, please call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Myakka River Park
Charlotte County Community Services is holding a virtual public meeting to review the final park master plan for Myakka River Park, at Spire Street and Gallagher Boulevard in the Gulf Cove neighborhood. It will be live on Microsoft Teams from 5:30-6 p.m., Dec. 1. Join live at https://tinyurl.com/myakkameeting. A recording of the meeting will be available for those not able to attend. For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-235-5003 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Boating course
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87 is offering a four-session on-line Boating Skills and Seamanship class by the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Englewood, set for 6-8 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 3. Registration fee is $35. To register, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-681-0312 for more information.
Rotonda food drive
The Rotonda West Association will sponsor a social-distancing drive-thru food collection from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. This well-coordinated event will be contactless, just place your items in your trunk or back seat and drive through the line of cheerful volunteers. The Englewood Helping Hand Christmas wish list suggests soups, pasta, mac & cheese, Ramen noodles, peanut butter, hygiene products, shampoo, and cash and checks payable to Englewood Helping Hand.
Fine Art Winter Market
North Port Art Center will sponsor the first-annual Artisan's Winter Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. More than 30 vendors will display and sell their original art, handmade jewelry, unique pottery and sculpture. Shop for that unique gift. Members of the North Port Chorale will sing carols, and Nunn Better BBQ food truck will be on hand. For additional information, call 423-6460 or visit www.northportartcenter.org.
Sign up for the parade
North Port Parks & Recreation is inviting organizations, individuals and businesses to apply for a parade unit in the annual Poinsettia Parade, an annual North Port tradition. It's 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Those who don’t wish to enter a float are invited to gather their friends or family and join via a virtual livestream on the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook. This year’s theme is “There’s Snow Place Like North Port."
This year's route will be on North Port Boulevard from Greenwood Avenue to Appomattox. In-person spectator viewing will be available and no parade participants will be able to walk the route or distribute anything to the public. Judging will be online. Get an application at www.CityofNorthPort.com/Poinsettia or at the Morgan or George Mullen center. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) for information.
