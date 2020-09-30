Raffle at Art Center
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, invites the public to to visit the art center to enter to win a one-of-a-kind work of art now through Oct. 31. These beautiful pieces of art have been donated by local artists and are on display for your viewing. Raffle tickets are $1 or six for $5. The winner will be announced 6 p.m. Nov. 2 on Facebook Live and will be contacted by phone or email. The art center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visitwww.northportartcenter.org
for information.
Bingo resumesVeterans of Foreign Wars Post 10178’s Auxiliary Bingo game has resumed at 1 p.m. Saturdays at at the post, 550 N. McCall Road, Enlgewood. Members and their guests a re invited. The Canteen is open with non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Players are social distancing and following recommended cleaning protocols Call the post for more information at 941-474-7516.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.