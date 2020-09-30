Raffle at Art Center

The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, invites the public to to visit the art center to enter to win a one-of-a-kind work of art now through Oct. 31. These beautiful pieces of art have been donated by local artists and are on display for your viewing. Raffle tickets are $1 or six for $5. The winner will be announced 6 p.m. Nov. 2 on Facebook Live and will be contacted by phone or email. The art center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visit

www.northportartcenter.org

for information.

Bingo resumesVeterans of Foreign Wars Post 10178’s Auxiliary Bingo game has resumed at 1 p.m. Saturdays at at the post, 550 N. McCall Road, Enlgewood. Members and their guests a re invited. The Canteen is open with non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Players are social distancing and following recommended cleaning protocols Call the post for more information at 941-474-7516.

