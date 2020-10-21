Back Pack Angels Auction
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, aka the Back Pack Angels, are having their first "Bid for Kids Auction," set for Nov. 14-21. The auction website is now Live at www.backpackangels.org. Many gift baskets, gift cards, park passes are up for auction. Winners will be notified shortly after closing, and volunteers deliver gifts or mail them, if necessary. Proceeds will help purchase hygiene products for needy children in North Port schools. The organization is packing and delivering almost 600 bags every month during the school year. While schools were closed BPA volunteers continued to deliver bags through some of the schools. BPA is a nonprofit. Visit their Facebook page or website.
Friends bookstore reopens
The Friends of the Shannon Staub Library's used bookstore is open this week during National Friends of Libraries Week on the campus of Suncoast Technical College, 4675 Career Lane, near Toledo Blade and Cranberry boulevards. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friends president Liz Napoli said customers can get complimentary Hershey kisses and pretzel hugs during the week. The Dawg Pound truck and Sunny Days Ice Cream will be there 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Food Truck Friday, Oct. 23. Face masks are mandatory in the college. Bookstore shoppers may wear their own or request free, washable masks at the library checkout desk.
Arlington Drive to close
Arlington Drive at Cape Haze Drive in West Charlotte County will be closed through Friday, Oct. 30. Note: this detour has been modified. Detour signs will be in place. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Heron Creek scramble
The Heron Creek Community Foundation's 10th annual fundraising golf tournament is set for Oct. 23 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 3401 S. Sumter Blvd., North Port. Entry fee is $125 per player in this four-person scramble. There will prizes, continental breakfast. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit foundation that has awarded nearly $400,000 in grants to North Port Community causes.
The foundation is also auctioning premium golf cart seats as a fundraiser, and you don't have to participate in the tournament to enter the auction. Affordable Golf Cars of Venice donated a preimium Bolster Seat. Bids will close at 3 p.m. Oct. 23. The winning bidder will coordinate with Affordable Golf Cars to select their seat to match their make of golf cart and to choose the colors for their new seat.
Please visit www.heroncreekfoundation.org or contact Bob Burkart at 941-661-0603 for more information about the tournament and the auction.
Brunch at VFW
North Port VFW 8203, 4860 Trott Circle, North Port, will have a brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5. Included for $5 will be homemade corned beef hash, scrambled eggs, hash browns and biscuits and gravy. For more information, call 941-426-6865.
Pumpkin Plunge
Enjoy traditional harvest-time activities with a new aquatic twist at the first Pumpkin Plunge at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd., 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 24. Participants can select a pumpkin to take home with them from a floating patch. The fee is $9 per child. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. Physically distanced activities and games will be provided. Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/PumpkinPlunge or in-person at the North Port Aquatic Center. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are asked to practice proper physical distancing. Masks are not required but are strongly encouraged when proper physical distancing cannot be maintained. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Scare your car clean
Englewood Car Wash, 287 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, will have its second annual Haunted Car Wash from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29 and 6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. Scare your car clean for a suggested donation of $10. All proceeds benefit Lemon Bay Boys Soccer Club. Call 941-681-2167.
Halloween Drive-Thru
Grande Air Services is hosting a Halloween Drive-Thru Candy Bash from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at their service center, 1606 Faust Drive, Englewood. Children can come dressed up, and their parents and loved ones can come through a car pool line to get candy. Please check out Grande Air Services on Facebook for more information.
Raffle at Art Center
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, invites the public to to visit the art center to enter to win a one-of-a-kind work of art now through Oct. 31. The artworks were donated by local artists and are on display for viewing. Raffle tickets are $1 or six for $5. The winner will be announced 6 p.m. Nov. 2 on Facebook Live and will be contacted by phone or email. The art center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visit www.northportartcenter.org for information.
Lemon Bay golf scramble
The third annual Lemon Bay Athletics golf tournament is set for Oct. 31 at Rotonda Golf & Country Club's The Hills course. Scramble entry is $75 per player, or $300 per foursome. All proceeds support the student athletes at Lemon Bay High. Hole sponsorships are also available for $100. For more information, contact athletic director Ryan LaVallee at 941-474-7702 ext. 3015, or email ryan.lavallee@yourcharlotteschools.com.
Halloween decoration contest
A business owner or homeowner can enter a photo on the OEVA website until midnight on Oct. 24. Voting will open to the public on Oct. 26 and run until 8 a.m. on Halloween. On Halloween Day, the winners will be announced and prizes delivered. Each person can vote on their device one time for the three favorite homes and three favorite business entries. Prizes for homeowners are $200 in gift certificates for first place; $100 in gift certificates for second place and 10 winners will receive $50 each in gift certificates. For more information, visit EnglewoodFL.org.
Trunk-n-Treat
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood will have its annual Trunk-n-Treat from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The event is free and open to the public. Safe spacing and safety protocols will be in place as children can goodies as they go from car to car, trunk-n-treating. For more information call, 475-5363.
Hijacked Halloween
Hijacked Halloween is 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the American Legion, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port Estates. It's a contactless drive-thru featuring more than 100 trunks of goodies hosted by the North Port Kiwanis. Children will vote on the top two best-decorated trunks. Anyone, nonprofit, business or church or youth group interested in having a trunk or sponsoring one can call Justin at 941-237-7907. Families are asked to bring a pop-top canned good to be distributed to the needy through North Port Social Services.
Haunted drive-thru
From 8-11 p.m. Oct. 31 is a haunted drive-thru at the American Legion, 6648 Taneytown St., in North Port Estates. Drivers travel 5 mph while "trapped" inside your vehicle, watching scenes from horror movies come alive. There might be a few dangerous, crazed prison escapees on the loose. The drive-thru is not recommended for children 10 and under. The event is free but a non-perishable item is recommended as a donation. Call 941-423-7311 for more information.
'Out of the Box'
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will exhibit “Out of the Box" through Nov. 7. Artwork will be created on unusual surfaces such as palm pods, boat paddles, fan blades and various shapes. Stop by to view this unusual and fun exhibit. The art center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. Call for additional information at 423-6460 or visit www.northportartcenter.org.
Chamber golf scramble
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “COVID-19 Relief” scramble golf tournament Nov. 21 at the Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club in North Port with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration fee is $90, or $360 per four-person team, and includes green fees, golf cart, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, range balls, contests, raffle prizes and goody bags. There will be lots of ways to win prizes. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for registration and sponsorship information. Proceeds benefit the chamber.
Fine Art Winter Market
The North Port Art Center has issued a "call to artists and vendors" to its first Fine Art Winter Market, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the art center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. There will be 10-by-10-foot outdoor vendor tables. Call Cheryl at 417-861-2527 or e-mail npac@npartcenter.org for additional information or to reserve your space.
Garden Club sale
The Lemon Garden Club has weekly sales from 9-11 a.m. each Friday at their historic clubhouse, 480 Yale St., Englewood. The club had to cancel its annual November garden tour due to the pandemic, but the members work each Friday propagating plants — their specialty is bromeliads — and making interesting crafts and unique cards for sale. The club follows safe practices and asks that anyone coming to the clubhouse wear a mask, or get one there. For more information, please call 941-474-9068.
St. David’s Thrift Shop reopens
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is now open being closed for much of the summer. The store has many newly donated items, including clothing, accessories and household goods, all high-quality and reasonably priced. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, please call 941-474-1047.
Coping with COVID
A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs. A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis. The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues. For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
Bingo resumes
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10178's Auxiliary Bingo game has resumed at 1 p.m. Saturdays at at the post, 550 N. McCall Road, Enlgewood. Members and their guests a re invited. The Canteen is open with non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Players are social distancing and following recommended cleaning protocols Call the post for more information at 941-474-7516.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.