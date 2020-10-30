Raffle at Art Center
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, invites the public to to visit the art center to enter to win a one-of-a-kind work of art through Saturday, Oct. 31. The artworks were donated by local artists and are on display for viewing. Raffle tickets are $1 or six for $5. The winner will be announced 6 p.m. Nov. 2 on Facebook Live and will be contacted by phone or email. The art center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visit www.northportartcenter.org for information.
Lemon Bay golf scramble
The third annual Lemon Bay Athletics golf tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 31 at Rotonda Golf & Country Club's The Hills course. Scramble entry is $75 per player, or $300 per foursome. All proceeds support the student athletes at Lemon Bay High. For more information, contact athletic director Ryan LaVallee at 941-474-7702 ext. 3015, or email ryan.lavallee@yourcharlotteschools.com.
Woman's Club bazaar
The Lemon Bay Woman's Club is having a fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12-14 at the clubhouse, 51 N. Maple St. Check out the handmade crafts, Christmas items, plus crafting books and materials. Please wear a mask to the sale. Raffle tickets for a handmade quilt are $3 or two for $5 and available every Monday morning at the clubhouse. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Woman's Club's scholarship fund for LBHS students. The club is also collecting items for Kids' Needs of Greater Englewood, including new sneakers, shoes, short socks, underwear and school supplies.
'Out of the Box'
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will exhibit “Out of the Box" through Nov. 7. Artwork will be created on unusual surfaces such as palm pods, boat paddles, fan blades and various shapes. Stop by to view this unusual and fun exhibit. The art center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. Call for additional information at 423-6460 or visit www.northportartcenter.org.
Chamber golf scramble
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “COVID-19 Relief” scramble golf tournament Nov. 21 at the Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club in North Port with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration fee is $90, or $360 per four-person team, and includes green fees, golf cart, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, range balls, contests, raffle prizes and goody bags. There will be lots of ways to win prizes. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for registration and sponsorship information. Proceeds benefit the chamber.
Back Pack Angels Auction
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, aka the Back Pack Angels, are having their first "Bid for Kids Auction," set for Nov. 14-21. The auction website is now Live at www.backpackangels.org. Many gift baskets, gift cards, park passes are up for auction. Winners will be notified shortly after closing, and volunteers deliver gifts or mail them, if necessary. Proceeds will help purchase hygiene products for needy children in North Port schools. The organization is packing and delivering almost 600 bags every month during the school year. While schools were closed BPA volunteers continued to deliver bags through some of the schools. BPA is a nonprofit. Visit their Facebook page or website.
Fine Art Winter Market
The North Port Art Center has issued a "call to artists and vendors" to its first Fine Art Winter Market, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the art center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. There will be 10-by-10-foot outdoor vendor tables. Call Cheryl at 417-861-2527 or e-mail npac@npartcenter.org for additional information or to reserve your space.
Garden Club sale
The Lemon Garden Club has weekly sales from 9-11 a.m. each Friday at their historic clubhouse, 480 Yale St., Englewood. The club had to cancel its annual November garden tour due to the pandemic, but the members work each Friday propagating plants — their specialty is bromeliads — and making interesting crafts and unique cards for sale. The club follows safe practices and asks that anyone coming to the clubhouse wear a mask, or get one there. For more information, please call 941-474-9068.
Crafty Ladies of GCUMC
The Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church have hand-crafted items available from 9-11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Please note that masks and social distancing are mandatory. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com for more information.
St. David’s Thrift Shop
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is now open with many newly donated items, including clothing, accessories and household goods, all high-quality and reasonably priced. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, please call 941-474-1047.
Coping with COVID
A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs. A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis. The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues. For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
Bingo resumes
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10178's Auxiliary Bingo game has resumed at 1 p.m. Saturdays at at the post, 550 N. McCall Road, Enlgewood. Members and their guests a re invited. The Canteen is open with non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Players are social distancing and following recommended cleaning protocols Call the post for more information at 941-474-7516.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.