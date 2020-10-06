St. David’s Thrift Shop reopens
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is now open being closed for much of the summer. The store has many newly donated items, including clothing, accessories and household goods, all high-quality and reasonably priced. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, please call 941-474-1047.
Raffle at Art Center
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, invites the public to to visit the art center to enter to win a one-of-a-kind work of art now through Oct. 31. These beautiful pieces of art have been donated by local artists and are on display for your viewing. Raffle tickets are $1 or six for $5. The winner will be announced 6 p.m. Nov. 2 on Facebook Live and will be contacted by phone or email. The art center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visit www.northportartcenter.org for information.
Community yard sale
North Port's next Community Yard Sale will be 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 at the City Center Front Green at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. All shoppers will enjoy free admission. Limited to 250 people at a time. The use of masks, when physical distancing cannot be maintained, is strongly encouraged. To sell your items for $10 per space, visit the Mullen or Morgan Center, or call 941-429-7275 in advance.
Rotonda blood drive
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club blood donation is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Marina lot of The Hills Course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. All are invited to donate. The Big Red Bus is a medical vehicle and a safe location. Only two donors at a time. Schedule an appointment 610-952-1333 or 917-579-7770. Get a free wellness check, plus donated blood is tested for the Covid-19 antibody. Get a free shirt.
Halloween decoration contest
A business owner or homeowner can enter a photo on the OEVA website until midnight on Oct. 24. Voting will open to the public on Oct. 26 and run until 8 a.m. on Halloween. On Halloween Day, the winners will be announced and prizes delivered. Each person can vote on their device one time for the three favorite homes and three favorite business entries. Prizes for homeowners are $200 in gift certificates for first place; $100 in gift certificates for second place and 10 winners will receive $50 each in gift certificates. For more information, visit EnglewoodFL.org.
Trunk-n-Treat
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood will have its annual Trunk-n-Treat from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The event is free and open to the public. Safe spacing and safety protocols will be in place as children can goodies as they go from car to car, trunk-n-treating. For more information call, 475-5363.
Fine Art Winter Market
The North Port Art Center has issued a "call to artists and vendors" to its first Fine Art Winter Market, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the art center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. There will be 10-by-10-foot outdoor vendor tables. Call Cheryl at 417-861-2527 or e-mail npac@npartcenter.org for additional information or to reserve your space.
Coping with COVID
A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs. A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis. The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues. For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
Bingo resumes
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10178's Auxiliary Bingo game has resumed at 1 p.m. Saturdays at at the post, 550 N. McCall Road, Enlgewood. Members and their guests a re invited. The Canteen is open with non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Players are social distancing and following recommended cleaning protocols Call the post for more information at 941-474-7516.
'Out of the Box'
The North Port Art Center. 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will exhibit “Out of the Box" through Nov. 7. Artwork will be created on unusual surfaces such as palm pods, boat paddles, fan blades and various shapes. Stop by to view this unusual and fun exhibit. The art center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. Call for additional information at 423-6460 or visit www.northportartcenter.org.
