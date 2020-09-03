Cape Haze Drive to close
Charlotte County will close Cape Haze Drive at Windsor Drive from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8-11. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Boating courseU.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87 is offering a two-session online GPS for Mariners class from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10-11. The class is based on the book “GPS for Mariners,” second edition, a comprehensive guide for recreational boaters, the ultimate how-to guide and ready reference leading to GPS proficiency. Students may acquire the book at most booksellers including Amazon. To register, please visit www.coastguardenglewood.com click tab for Boating Safety Classes, then register at bottom of the page. The fee is $35.
Mother & Son nightThe North Port Parks & Recreation Department will host a Mother & Son night from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18 on the green space adjacent to the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. The evening will be packed with wacky games and the opportunity to make unforgettable memories. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother-figures are also welcomed to attend, and a pre-packaged picnic dinner is included. Registration is open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade. Due to COVID-19, this event will be held outside and capacity is limited based on current CDC guidelines. All attendees are reminded to practice good physical distancing and masks are strongly encouraged. The fee is $20 per couple, and $10 per each additional person. Pre-Registration is required as space is limited to ensure proper physical distancing. Sign up today by calling 941-429-PARK(7275) or register at http://bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
‘Let the Colors Unfold’The North Port Art Center exhibit “Let the Colors Unfold” will run through Oct. 2 at the center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. A virtual reception will be 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11. The center is COVID-19 compliant. Please visit www.northportartcenter.org for additional information or call 941-412-6460.
