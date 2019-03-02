The Englewood Area Orchid Society’s annual Show and Sale continues today at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St, Englewood. The show is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
There are more than 9,000 square feet of sales and exhibits, retail orchids and supplies. There is plenty of free parking available. Admission is $4.
The Englewood Area Orchid Society meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. There is an annual $15 membership fee, which includes mentoring for growing flowers. New members or just those interested in orchids are invited.
For more information, visit www.eaos.org.
