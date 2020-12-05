ENGLEWOOD — Mac Horton will be remembered for his public service and his devotion to Charlotte County and the Englewood community.
Horton, 79, died Friday.
Horton suffered from dementia in recent years and was cared for at an assisted living facility. However, he contracted COVID-19, and that caused his death, his family said.
His granddaughter, Addison Mackenzie, posted his passing on her Facebook page.
"He was the last born of 13 children; lost both his parents at such a young age he had no recollection of them and was raised in all different kinds of homes by all different family members," Mackenzie wrote. "I pray you’re free from pain now and you are reunited with so many of your brothers and sisters."
Mackenzie recalled his decades of public service, first as an elected Englewood Water District supervisor, then as a Charlotte County School Board member for three terms, onto the Charlotte County Commission for two terms, then ending his political career as Charlotte's Supervisor of Elections for one term. He was defeated for his second-term run in 2008.
"He was a good man; he was a good man," Frank Desguin reiterated. "He cared about this county and it's history — and proved it."
Horton and Desguin, former Charlotte County Property Appraiser and a Democrat at the time, didn't let partisan politics stop them from saving the historic Charlotte County Courthouse in downtown Punta Gorda in the late 1990s. They both spearheaded what was then a very controversial effort to save it.
"It cost him," Desquin said of Horton's re-election bid for the Supervisor of Elections. But when he thinks of Horton, Desquin said, "He had a lot of charm, a huge personality and was down to earth."
Like many Southerners, Horton perfected the use of similes. More than once at commission meetings, when decisions required a compromise, Horton would voice his criticism, saying, "That's like making a sandwich with one slice of bread."
Working hand-in-hand, Horton and then-Sarasota County Commissioner Shannon Staub led the effort to see Englewood's Winchester Boulevard North built from South River Road in Sarasota County to State Road 776 in Charlotte County. The road is now a busy corridor to and from Englewood.
"Working with Mac during our commission years was a highlight of my public service," Staub said. "We met during his run and mine in 1996. Became immediate friends. During the campaigns, we vowed to bring the Englewood area in both counties more attention."
Former Charlotte County Commissioner Adam Cummings, who served with him, said Horton had a two-fold talent as a commissioner. He was a consensus builder and a builder of legacies. He wanted "bricks and sticks" for future generations, Cummings said.
"Besides that, he was my friend," Cummings said.
If he hadn't worked for Horton on his campaigns, Commissioner Bill Truex said he probably would not now be serving as the county's District 3 commissioner, the seat Horton held for two terms. Truex described Horton as a friend but also a mentor. Truex admired Horton as a "bridge builder."
Commissioners recognized Horton's contribution by naming the South Winchester Extension after him, as well as the new Mac V. Horton West County Annex. And, of course there's a plaque at the historic courthouse in Punta Gorda he helped save and restore.
Community service
Married in May 1969, Horton's wife, Esther, said, "(Mac) was a community-minded person. He took his political career seriously. He was there to serve."
Horton moved to Englewood from Georgia in 1958. He worked for Esther's father, L.A. Ainger, at his grocery store. Horton always called Ainger, "The Boss." Ainger was a community leader in Englewood at the time, and a school board member.
Local historian and columnist Diana Harris recalled, "(Horton) told me that it was with the encouragement of his father-in-law, L. A. Ainger, a prominent son of a true Englewood pioneer, it was his duty to give back to the area — and he certainly did, in spades."
Harris also saw Horton as someone who epitomized the people of Englewood, someone who appreciated the beauty of Lemon Bay and someone who got excited when the redfish were running.
"He was just a nice guy," said Tom Dignam, who grew up Englewood and worked as a high school boy at Ainger's store with Horton.
In Englewood, Horton was active in community events and was a founding member of the Englewood Jaycees and the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary. He was a leader in the effort to transform Englewood's Indian Mound into the viable recreational park it is today.
Mackenzie described her grandfather as "a hard working social butterfly who cooked a meannnn steak or a rack of ribs." She's right. For years, if not decades, events and fundraisers weren't Englewood events if Horton wasn't at the grill cooking up burgers and other barbecue favorites.
"I'm saddened by the loss," said Horton's longtime friend Herb Stephens. They both grew up in Georgia and "hit it off" as friends, close friends for 35 years who even vacationed together.
Stephens isn't alone feeling that loss.
The family plans to schedule a celebration of life at a later day. Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.