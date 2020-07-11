The Englewood Pioneer Days Board has discussed the current situation in our world.
Several months ago, a number of our volunteers let us know that participation might be limited on their part as they have health issues that would prevent them from being physically involved this year.
Normally, we start planning in late February, early March each year as it really takes months to make the magic happen. Personally, back in March I thought this is so far off, things should be better; the pandemic should be under control but ... Unfortunately, that’s not the case; and with the rise in positive cases and concerns over events that could put many at risk, the board has come up with a few great risk-free ideas.
Let’s start with our theme: MASK-ARADE is a play on words, Mask Parade. We know from the survey we conducted with past parade participants that everyone wanted to “do something this year.” We can’t put anyone at risk so we have decided to make our beloved parade a virtual parade. Yes, a virtual parade. This will be an opportunity for everyone in Englewood to get involved.
No registration fee, no building a big float, no sweating in the heat — sounds easy, right?
How can everyone get involved you ask? We are looking for past video of the parade as well as other events connected to Pioneer Days.
We are also looking for photos we can stitch together. We are requesting submissions of accomplishments — maybe a graduate who didn’t get to walk, a wedding that was postponed, a birthday, congratulations, etc.
We would like 30 to 60 seconds of your best shout-outs, congratulations and well wishes for our great community.
We plan to include some interesting and historical pieces to highlight our area and the parade. Maybe you have a story you would like to share? We hope to interview a few past Grand Marshals, Mayors and a few civic organization leaders.
Currently, we are planning a self-driving parade as well — the second part of this virtual parade gives those who want to build a float or decorate something to do. The idea is to build or create something, make posters and decorate your business.
We will compile a list of those who sign up to participate. Think of this as a special tour of Englewood. On a specific weekend in early August, the list of addresses of those participating will be published in the paper, on our website, Facebook and Instagram pages. Again, no registration fees, just a little work on your part.
A local production company will assist in the filming, editing and final product.
The plan is to get the Virtual Parade online at 9 a.m. Labor Day, Sept. 7.
It will be uploaded to our website, Facebook page, Instagram Page and our newly created YouTube Channel, Englewood Pioneer Days Parade and Festival.
Englewood Pioneer Days Parade and Festival will return next year with all of our great events, bigger and better in 2021!
