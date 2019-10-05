ENGLEWOOD — Hurricane Dorian may have forced the Englewood Pioneer Days Committee to postpone a few major events; however, it also allowed more time for prepare and build. The committee is grateful for the response and support of the community and is excited to celebrate this annual tradition.
Cardboard boats ahoy!
This Saturday, Oct. 12, the Cardboard Boat Race is to be held at the Ann & Chuck Dever Memorial Park Pool, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The National Anthem will be played at 9:50 a.m. Then, the Pioneer Days Mayor for a Day John Radkins of EARS, will cut the ribbon at 9:55 a.m., and the races start at 10. Lighthouse Grill along with Mr. Ed's Ice Cream, Scoops, Uncle Louie's Italian Ice and The Shiver Shack will be ready to serve great food and treats. Guests are welcomed to use the pool once the event is over, for an hour of free with swim with proper pool attire.
Shipwreck Dance
Later on Saturday evening, the sharks will be loose in the pool. Oh my, yes shark-infested waters – which means swimming won’t be permitted during the Shipwreck Dance.
DJ Freedom will start the evening off at 5 p.m., and at 5:30 p.m., the Englewood Drum Circle will provide entertainment at this family-friendly event. Put on dancing shoes because the high-energy pop rock band Saint Tone will have everyone up and movin' from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Between sets, it's line dancing time with Dennis spinning the tunes. Some of the food trucks will be staying over, plus visit our famous Whiskey Corners beer garden, selfie station and don’t forget about the costume contest!
Festival, parade
On Saturday, Nov. 2, the Festival Reboot will feature over 50 vendors, food, live music, the awesome kid’s zone and of course Whiskey Corners Beer Garden. This event will get start at 10 a.m. and run until 7 p.m. taking place in Olde Englewood at Pioneer Park, 349 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
The Open Car Show is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there’s still time to register online.
Once the cars have cleared the street, it's time for the 63rd annual Pioneer Days Parade starting at 4 p.m. The route is the same as the past two years. West Dearborn and its intersection with South McCall Road are the most popular viewing spots.
Festival, Day 2
On Sunday, Nov. 3, join us for day two of the Festival reboot with all the great fun from Saturday along with the Corvette Car Show from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Bring an appetite, because we have the Watermelon and Pie Eating contests — as well as the Beard contest. We will also announce the Parade Trophy and Photo Contest winners. The full schedule will be at www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com so don't miss a thing!
With the change of dates, it gives anyone interested in entering the parade and we have room for a few more Vendors a second chance at participating and of course we need more volunteers. Please visit www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com to sign up, or for further information.
