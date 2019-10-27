ENGLEWOOD — Brace yourselves, the fun is coming! This weekend features the reboot of the annual Pioneer Days celebration — and it will be action-packed and exciting.
Several Pioneer Days events were held in August, but the approach of Hurricane Dorian on Labor Day weekend pulled county workers and participants away from the planned parades and festivals, and the Pioneer Days Committee had to postpone the events. But this weekend is the Pioneer Days Hurricane Reboot.
On Saturday, Nov. 2, visitors can attend day one of the Pioneer Day’s Reboot Festival at Pioneer Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live music, vendors, a free Kids’ Zone, and much more. This year, the open car show takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on West Dearborn Street. For more information, please visit the website.
Due to the change in dates, the Englewood Pioneer Days Committee decided to change the time of the parade to better suit the crowds.
Usually held on Labor Day morning, this year’s parade starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, and will follow the same route from the past two years. It marshals in the parking lot of Englewood Center and starts west on Cowles Street. It will turn north on South McCall Road, and then head west down West Dearborn. At Old Englewood Road, it will turn north again and finish at Stewart Street.
On Sunday, Nov. 3, a portion of West Dearborn Street will close at 10 a.m., and the second day of the festival will begin at Pioneer Park. It will be a day of entertainment and fun that includes contests, more live music, vendors, a free Kids’ Zone, and award presentations. The annual Corvette Car Show will line the street until 2 p.m.
This year, there will be an ATM onsite, but, credit cards can be used to purchase beer and wine. Along with the annual scavenger hunt, a selfie station will be set up in the Kid’s Zone. The CoolToday NASCAR race car will also be there, so stop by and snap a photo!
Each year, thousands of visitors gather to share in the celebration of this amazing town. The Englewood Pioneer Day’s Facebook page has pictures from past events. All information including the details, schedule of events, parade route and more are available at www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.
