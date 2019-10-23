ENGLEWOOD — The engines are revving for the fifth-annual Englewood Beach Waterfest.
Once again, high-powered boat racing teams will compete in the Offshore Powerboat Association World Championship off Manasota Key and at Englewood Beach.
Last year, 58 teams competed, but this year, 65 or more teams are expected to come to town Nov. 23-24, for national titles in 13 racing classes on the line.
“We doing really well,” Waterfest president Steve Gardiner said Wednesday. Like previous years, Waterfest’s organizing and executive board is all-volunteer. In fact, the nonprofit Waterfest depends upon its 400 volunteers and sponsors for its success.
Waterfest has grown to the point where it earned recognition from the Southeast Tourism Society as one of the top 20 tourism events in the southeastern U.S.
“We’re are excited about our fifth year,” said Ray LaBadie, who has volunteered all five years as a Waterfest director and served as its president in 2017.
Coming soon
Boat teams are expected to begin arriving Nov. 20 or earlier in Englewood.
Waterfest festivities kicks off this year with a “Power-Up Pre-Race Party,” 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 21 at Stump Pass Marina’s Lighthouse Grill.
Sponsored this year by Port Charlotte Honda Volkswagen, the annual block party is back on West Dearborn Street, featuring racing teams and their boats, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 22.
Waterfest will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23-24 at Englewood Beach. Mote Marine Laboratory intends to have six exhibits. Other conservation and nature groups will be participating. As well as various activities for families, Waterfest plans a kid’s scavenger hunt.
And once again, the Englewood Beach parking lot will be transformed into an “oasis” of live entertainment, various food and other vendors. A VIP viewing tent will serve refreshments.
Two-day tickets for adults are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate, and can be purchased online at Waterfest’s web page. Children 12 and under, accompanied by a ticket-holding adult are free. Tickets include parking, transportation to and from Englewood Beach on the race days.
Help still wanted
The call is out for new and experienced Waterfest volunteers and sponsors to sign up. Application forms are available at englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Besides people helping out with a variety of general tasks, Gardiner said, “specialty” volunteers are needed to ensure this year’s success:
• Security personnel, preferably with prior law enforcement and security experience.
• Nurses and other medically trained persons to ride safety boats during the races.
• Experienced divers with advanced open water rescue certification.
Waterfest offers a variety of sponsorship packages from $350 to $7,500, some of which offer naming rights to events. Information of the various packages are available englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
