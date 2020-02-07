SARASOTA — Joseph Bullock teased Brian Pickett many times, telling his buddy to switch from Fire-EMS to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The pair grew up in Englewood and went to Lemon Bay High School together. After graduation, Bullock joined the U.S. Air Force, then the Florida Highway Patrol, where he spent nearly 19 years as a state trooper. Bullock never forgot his friendship with Pickett.
When the two got together, they laughed about the intensities of their jobs as first responders.
“We would share stories about the calls we went on, different close-call scenarios or ones that were just blatantly ridiculous,” Pickett said. “Joe always told me to change careers and join him as a trooper. I always joked back that I’m 6-foot-6 and wouldn’t fit in the cruiser, or would I look good in an all-tan uniform.”
On Friday, Pickett recalled Bullock was an extremely dedicated trooper. He was joined by law enforcement and many other Floridians as Bullock’s body made the trip across the state from St. Lucie County to a funeral home in Sarasota in preparation for his burial in the Florida National Cemetery.
STOPPED TO HELP
While approaching a disabled vehicle at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Bullock stopped to help a person whose vehicle was broken down alongside Interstate 95 in Martin County, near Port St. Lucie. Minutes later, he was shot and killed by Franklin Reed III, 30, of Palm Bay, investigators said.
Off-duty Riviera Beach police officer Jemel Headings was passing and saw the incident. He stopped and shot and killed Franklin, according to Col. Gene Spaulding with FHP.
Witnesses said Franklin was angry about having to pay to tow the car.
“It’s a tragic loss for the Florida Highway Patrol family,” said Col. Spaulding, who added that Trooper Bullock is survived by his parents and sisters in Englewood. “It will take a long time for the Florida Highway Patrol to heal.”
Bullock’s parents, Val and Jon, live in Rotonda West, and his two sisters, Jessica and Katie, also live in the Englewood area.
On Friday, a hearse carrying Trooper Bullock’s body made its way from Fort Pierce on Florida’s east coast, through DeSoto County and to Sarasota County, in preparation for his interment in Sarasota National Cemetery. Bullock was accompanied by a motorcade including dozens of troopers and other uniformed officers the whole way.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Col. Kurt Hoffman said Friday, the sheriff’s office blocked exits while more than 100 law enforcement vehicles escorted Bullock’s body from to Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.
Hundreds more people lined the route showing support and respect for Bullock’s family and law enforcement.
“We were both Lemon Bay High School graduates, but I was in law school in 1984 when Joseph graduated,” Hoffman said. “Joe gave his life in the service of others. Unfortunately he is the 15th law enforcement officer killed in 2020. There is more of a connection to us because he is from Englewood and it’s in our jurisdiction, it really does bring it home.”
“Today, the entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family is heartbroken as we mourn the tragic loss of Trooper Joseph Bullock, a nearly 19-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol who chose to make selflessly serving and protecting others his life’s work,” the Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement Wednesday. “Please keep his family and his team members in your prayers.”
Bullock’s funeral is planned for next week.
FRIENDS REMEMBER
“Though we may grieve, we must emphatically reject despair,” Bullock’s friend Brian Pickett said. “Unlike most other careers, the brave men and women who embark upon a life in law enforcement know fully that they might one day be called upon to lay down their lives in the call of duty. That never phased Joe. Joe took pride in molding new troopers, taking on new roles within the department and serving the community of Martin County.
“He had a heart of gold and would do anything to see someone happy and succeed in life. I’m proud to know Joe and call him a friend and we will live on knowing he was called to heaven as a hero and a true inspiration to many. To his family hold your head up high knowing Joe gave it his all and made the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe at the end of the day.”
On its Facebook page, the Lemon Bay High School Softball team posted a video of the procession through Sarasota with the message, “Love and prayers for former Lady Manta Katie Bullock and the Bullock family.”
Longtime resident Kendra Porter is a family friend.
“Joe was literally the nicest, calmest guy ever,” she said. “He was chill, quiet and polite. He was a super nice guy. He was a veteran, so that was his thing. He started serving his country right out of high school and was a trooper for 19 years. He was well-respected and loved. It’s just horrible for the family. They are great people.”
Bullock posted two pictures of himself online, showing himself at 5 and as an adult, side-by-side. Underneath, he wrote, “If I could talk to my 5 year old self … I’d say … “Hey buddy! You ready to take a Journey??” We’re about to some cop stuff. And it’s gonna be epic! The pay stinks! … But, I’m convinced there’s some type of purpose.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.