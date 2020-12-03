ENGLEWOOD — Some lucky Englewood residents can finish out 2020 with a $200 shopping spree, while others can get a glimpse of beautifully decorated homes.
This year, the Olde Englewood Village Association created new activities to replace in-person events while still promoting businesses along Englewood's West Dearborn Street.
With the success of the Halloween decorating contest, the OEVA board created a "decorate your house" contest with the chance to win up to $200 in gift certificates from local businesses.
Residents or visitors can view each home on the OEVA website app. Each applicant will have a photo and map of the locations. Then families can drive by each house and vote online for the top three favorite holiday decorated homes.
"We are also encouraging Dearborn Street businesses to decorate and enter in a separate category beginning Dec. 12," said Nancy McCune, the association's board secretary. "Voting ends midnight on Dec. 25."
Winners will be announced Dec. 29.
Decorations must have a theme, no political signs may be entered. All entries must remain decorated through Dec. 31, and must be in the ZIP codes 34223, 34224, 33947 and 33946.
"OEVA will buy a $50 gift certificate from all members who have goods and services for sale to be used as prizes," McCune said. "Our intent is to bring buyers to our members.
Prizes for homeowners are $200 in gift certificates for first place; $100 in gift certificates for second place and 10 winners will receive $50 each in gift certificates.
For more information, visit EnglewoodFL.org.
