ENGLEWOOD — Kevin Sawyer watched the radar images of Hurricane Dorian spin on top of the tiny island where he was born and lived much of his life.
For two days, he could only imagine what the monster storm's 185-mile-per-hour winds and storm surge were doing to his home and family on Green Turtle Cay, a few miles off the Abaco Island chain in the eastern Bahamas.
He knew it wasn't going to be good.
But before the winds died down, Sawyer and his wife Cherie and their extended family at Snook's Bayside Bar & Grille in Englewood jumped into action. They took to social media and started spreading the word. They were still going Wednesday, collecting all the hurricane relief items and money they can to aid the people of Green Turtle Cay.
Sawyer is manager of Snook's, a laid-back bar and restaurant on the shore of Lemon Bay at Royal Palm Marina. He was born and grew up on Green Turtle Cay, and lived there with Cherie and they raised their daughter, Tori, on the island. Eventually, they moved to the Florida Keys, and then to Englewood last year to work at Snook's.
But this week their thoughts are focused on their island home.
"It's bad there," Kevin said Wednesday. "The family house I grew up in is gone. There were about 500 people on the island. I am related to many of them and consider many my family. We were able to get GPS signals from some of them, so we know they are alive."
After the hurricane, as information and photos was revealing the devastation throughout the Bahamas, the couple couldn't immediately get in touch with family members over the phone, including Kevin's father and Cherie's sister.
"My dad is alive, but I've not been able to talk to him. We haven't heard from Cherie's sister or her niece and nephew."
For decades, this tourist destination has been known for its underwater caves, colorful coral reefs and turtles, eagle ray and shark habitats. But for two days, the 120-mile-long Abaco chain of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, east of southern Florida, endured wind speeds that haven't been recorded since the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane. At least 20 people were critically injured by the hurricane in the Abaco Islands as of Wednesday, according to Bahamian officials.
The Sawyers have inspired others.
Their friend, Al Sardiña, a former battalion chief with the Englewood Fire District, offered help. Within a day, Sardiña organized donation drop-off sites at all Englewood fire stations. As the word spread, donations of toilet paper, cleaning supplies, diapers and canned goods were donated overnight. On Wednesday, Sardina drove the U-Haul to each location collecting the items.
"Once the truck is full, it will be driven to West Palm Beach," said Kathie Sardiña, who helped collect donations at Snook's on Wednesday. "They will continue to take in donations for a while because so much is needed. Kevin has a lot of family over there and is so well-known, he wants to help them all."
Sawyer believes some of the best supplies include canned goods with pop tops, just in case there are no can openers. He'd also like hand-wound can openers to be donated. Pouches of tuna and chicken are good, as are granola and protein bars. Diapers, powder formula, energy drinks, towels, snacks and baby food are all needed.
"I have a man who donated four water purifying units that we are sending over to the islands," Sawyer said. "That should help with some of the water needs."
Sawyer said he wants to take the donated food and supplies directly to the Abaco Islands.
"The Bahamian government wants the supplies and donations to go to Nassau, but we will make sure the people in Abaco Islands get the donations from Englewood," Brian said. "I have a cousin who is renting a warehouse in West Palm Beach. U-haul donated a truck. We will load everything into boats and helicopters and bring it over to the islands."
To help with costs, Snook's is having a fundraiser organized by local musician Kenny Rose on Friday evening. Rose will be playing along with Miles Bosworth, Dick and Kammy, Shawn Brown and Fred Miller.
People can bring food and supply donations as well.
"A giant thank you to all the musicians who were kind enough to donate their time and talents for this event," Rose said. "Boats are leaving Saturday, so we needed to get that U-Haul filled. I am hoping for a huge turnout and lots of donations."
