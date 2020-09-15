ENGLEWOOD — Over the last few years, red tide, Hurricane Irma and a pandemic haven’t stopped restaurants from going all out for their guests during the Let’s Eat! Englewood promotion.
The two-week event’s been dubbed a culinary venture in Englewood. Sponsored by the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, Let’s Eat! Englewood helps restaurants in the least-busy month of the year.
This year, Tina DeFazio, 30-year owner of a family restaurant, Nicola’s, 4343 S. Access Road, East Englewood, is ready to kick off Let’s Eat! Englewood differently than any other year.
“We’ve added table cloths and sanitation stations and we clean the chairs after each person dines with us,” DeFazio said. “We know people are scared to come out to eat with the cornavirus still here. But we want people to know that our restaurant is clean, very clean and our tables are spaced out.”
After six years of Let’s Eat participation, DeFazio’s daughter Rina Remmers is also excited to serve new and loyal customers during the promotion through Oct. 1.
“We change up our dinner menu for Let’s Eat,” Remmer said, adding the dishes are shrimp with sun-dried tomato and angel hair pasta; spaghetti alla Nicolino or butternut squash ravioli with roasted garlic in a cream sauce.
“It allows us to introduce a new product to our regulars and gives the opportunity to try it out,” she said. “If they like it, we can add it to the menu. We also see new people. This event creates a culinary buzz in the community. We have so many great restaurants here. People can try them out all for the same price.”
That’s the whole idea.
More than 20 restaurant owners in Placida, Grove City, Manasota Key, downtown West Dearborn Street, along State Road 776 and East Englewood are participating this year. They agreed to offer two-course lunches for $13 and three-course dinners (with dessert) for $26.
Incoming chamber board president Brian Faro also noticed something new on the Lock ‘N Key menu — “The Brian Faro Burger” AKA The Triple Threat.
“It started with an idea I came up with at the chamber,” Faro said. “We are not receiving as many promotional dollars this year, as we have in the past. So I presented the idea that we could have restaurants potentially charge $250 for a business or individual to sponsor their menu.
“We left it up to the restaurant to have say in who they might have on their menu, and Lock ’N Key asked if I was available and willing to sponsor,” he said. “I agreed to sponsor their menu, which allows those funds to be used to promote the event throughout the community and counties.”
Lock ’N Key owners Sue and Rocket Atamanchuk called Faro to discuss a featured item.
“My response was, let’s keep the vegetables off the plate,” he said.
“I’m known by my friends and family for not eating vegetables and my love for bacon,” Faro continued. “So they took that concept and the creative minds at Lock ’N Key came up with the ‘triple threat’ bacon-wrapped fried lobster on top of a burger, with no veggies. This basically hits all my main food groups — except sweets doughnuts and ice cream.”
Faro hasn’t tried his namesake burger yet, but he’s going to the restaurant Friday.
“I’m really excited to sink my teeth into it and can’t wait to hear feedback from the community,” he said.
A new restaurant participating this year is Ken & Barb’s Grove City Kitchen, 2000 Oyster Creek Drive, Grove City. Formerly the location of the Blue Lagoon restaurant, the owners completely refurbished the entire restaurant in 2019. Outside is an area to eat and drink at the picnic table style-bar overlooking the lagoon. There’s also patio-style couches under the outdoor tin roof and an area to play a game of bocce ball while waiting for a table or just relaxing.
Other restaurants in the Let’s Eat! event are Ricaltini’s Bar & Grill, Isabella’s Bistro, La Stanza Ristorante, A Better Scoop, The Arctic Alligator Creamery, Swirls N Curls, The Waverly Restaurant, Texas Best Barbeque, Howards, Placida Pearl, Paraiso Mexican Grille and Bar, Nicola’s Italian Kitchen, Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, Obee’s Sub Shop, Farlow’s On The Water, Beach Road Bistro, Primetime, Landy’s on the Water, Ephesus Mediterranean Grill, Lock ’N Key, Mango Bistro, Boca Royal Golf & Country Club, Café 776, and SandBar Tiki & Grille.
Nicola’s Italian Kitchen, 4343 S. Access Road in East Englewood, offers a two-course lunch and a four-course dinner that concludes with either a cannoli or Limoncello cake.
Due to COVID-19, some of the restaurants have new rules for dining, some have curbside pick up and sometimes limited seating. Although the participating restaurants anticipate crowds during the promotion, calling ahead may help with any capacity or seating issues. For more information and special menus, visit www.englewoodchamber.com/lets-eat-englewood.
