ENGLEWOOD — He had a smile that never ended. His was loved by his family and friends.

He was a good man at the barbecue grill, and oversaw some of the community's highest-profile construction projects.

Lemon Bay Touchdown Club's fishing tournament 2015

Kale Dailey gets dinner ready during the Lemon Bay Touchdown Club's fishing tournament in 2015. Friends often call upon Dailey for his cooking skills to help with events.
2019 Shop With a Cop event in Englewood

Young Jacob Ceglarek with Kale Dailey, Sgt. Chris Maze and Teresa Dailey during the 2019 Shop With a Cop event in Englewood.


Beach Road Bistro remodel

Co-owner Jill Hemmes, Truex project manager Kale Dailey and bistro general manager Tracy Warren oversee Day 1, Phase 1, of the Beach Road Bistro in May, 2022.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments