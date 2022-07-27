ENGLEWOOD — He had a smile that never ended. His was loved by his family and friends.
He was a good man at the barbecue grill, and oversaw some of the community's highest-profile construction projects.
Many in Englewood were shocked when they learned Kale Dailey had died.
Dailey, 53, was on vacation in the Lower Keys on Tuesday. He, Tom Hinck and other close friends from Englewood were snorkeling in Sawyer Channel.
At about 11:24 a.m. Dailey came to the surface said he wasn't feeling well and wanted to return to the boat. His condition worsened. His friends helped him to the boat and called 911, according to reports.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded and brought Dailey ashore to Blimp Road on Cudjoe Key. He died at the scene, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported.
Hearing the news, tributes to the Dailey family were posted on their social media pages Wednesday.
Dailey is survived by his wife Teresa, a guidance counselor at Lemon Bay High School where the couple met as teens. They have two children, Jeffery and Kaitlyn, and two grandchildren.
Many knew Dailey as a community promoter. He was a one-man booster club — literally — for the Lemon Bay High School girls' basketball team for a few years.
Joan Morgan, a retired LBHS teacher and family friend, said the community and beyond are impacted greatly by Dailey's death.
"Tom Hinck and Kale and their friends are the fabric of Englewood," she said. "Kale was the class of '87. Teresa was a class officer. They were together in high school. He was in sports. She coached volleyball with her dad and she was in the Interact Club (a teen version of the Rotary Club). They are very much a tight-knit family and loved spending time with their friends. Kale was so loved and will greatly be missed."
Hinck and Dailey worked on several community projects and fundraisers together, with the Rotary clubs, the Lemon Bay Touchdown Club and others.
For nearly a decade, Dailey worked for Truex Preferred Construction in Englewood as a project manager.
Owner Bill Truex said he's known Dailey for 27 years and considered him more like family than an employee.
"We are all a team," Truex said. "Kale was always happy no matter what was going on. He had a heart as big as gold. He just loved life, he loved people, his family, grandkids and helping our community."
Dailey supervised projects like the renovations of Farlow's on the Water and the Lock 'N Key restaurant, and was leading the current rebuild of the Beach Road Bistro.
Dailey was the first immediate past president of The Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset, a club he helped form one year ago after leaving the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary.
While in the Sunrise Club, he was also a board member of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Youth Endowment Trust which donates thousands of dollars annually to youth activities in Englewood.
Dailey supported children's causes and went on missionary trips in Alabama and Costa Rica. He was a part of the Rotary Youth Leadership Program that offers a leadership camp for high school juniors the summer before they enter their senior year. Dailey interviewed potential candidates to attend the camp.
He also traveled to the camp for adult day and spent time with the incoming seniors. They spoke about problem-solving, communication, how to be a leader in their school and Dailey motivated them, Truex said.
"He had some real conversations with these students," Truex said. "He spoke to them about the challenging things in life. The students picked the topic. They could ask Kale about anything like marriage, career or college and that's what they would talk about. He's done it for many many years."
Dailey was also a past board member of the Englewood Family YMCA. He was instrumental in the hugely popular Tropical Nights fundraiser, which garners thousands of dollars in donations for youth programs at the YMCA.
Dailey took pride in representing the Sunset Rotary Club on stage at the Lemon Bay High School scholarship awards night for the 2022 graduating class. It was money raised by several highly successful fundraisers, including the Big Green Egg competition and A Night at Barberstry.
Tributes poured in on the Dailey's social media pages Wednesday.
Sarah Jansch wrote that she is still in denial.
"My heart is breaking for my second family. Forever blessed to have you as a second father figure in my life," she wrote.
Funeral arrangements had not been finalized as of Wednesday.
