ENGLEWOOD — When Dr. John Flower first came to Englewood, the community was much different than it is today.
As Englewood’s first dentist in the 1957, Flower recalled to Sun columnist Diana Harris and others how he might be paid with “a lot of fish and coconut pies,” or whatever crops a family grew. In the 1950s, bartering and trading in Englewood were not uncommon practices, and cash could be scarce.
Flower, 92, died Friday. His wife of 42 years, Joanie, said he had been suffering from COPD.
Joanie said her husband always enjoyed Englewood and Lemon Bay.
When longtime Englewood residents think of Flower, they think of him as more than a dentist who practiced for 40 years, but more like a community pioneer.
Describing Flower as a legend in Englewood, Dave Dignam said, “His memory will live long in our hearts.”
Flower was the first person named into the Englewood Chamber of Commerce “Secret Society of Smoked Mullets” in 1996. The secret society, devised by the then chamber executive director Nita Edmundson-Cole, as a fun way to recognize and honor individuals’ commitments to the Englewood community. She said the committee — made up of Mac Horton, Tom Dignam and Dean Hanewinckel — unanimously agreed that Flower should be the first one to be honored.
The Englewood Jaycees would later chose Flower to be the grand marshal in the 2005 Pioneer Days Parade. He also was an active member of Englewood’s Rotary Club.
Originally from Ohio, Flower studied dentistry and biology at Ohio State University. Before coming to Englewood, Flower interned as a dentist at what was the state psychiatric hospital, G. Pierce Wood Memorial, in Arcadia.
In the 1950s, the Englewood chamber made a concerted effort to “wine and dine” Flowers in an effort to entice him to come to Englewood, Dignam said, recalling stories from his grandfather George Dignam, the founder of Key Agency and a member of the chamber who courted Flower.
Once in Englewood, Flower didn’t need much more convincing.
“I couldn’t believe the natural beauty of the area,” Flower told Harris in an interview. He described how he first opened his office on West Dearborn Street. “Seemed like all the residents in town wanted to come and have a look at me — I felt like a dog in a dog show.”
Tom Dignam, Dave’s father, and Flower became good friends over the years.
“He took me to my first AA meeting 35 years ago,” Tom Dignam said. “I’ve been sober ever since.”
Tom Dignam also recalled how Flower once allowed him to borrow for a date in Fowler’s Ford Fairlane “hard top” convertible — what was then viewed “an electro-mechanical engineering wonder in its day.” Dignam said he was driving down the road and decided to bring the top down. Bad idea, Dignam said. The top came loose of the car and flipped onto the road. The repairs “cost (Flower) a fortune,” Dignam said.
Outside of dentistry, Flower built a reputation for his wildlife photography. He would say he was an “amateur,” but many of his photographs rival the work of professional photographers. He said, “When you get that split second on film, it’s for eternity.”
One of his favorite photographs, Flower told Harris, was of an eagle with a rather “stern expression.” The eagle was recovering from injuries in Sarasota and was being rehabilitated. Flower named the photograph “Andrew Jackson” and made it his logo.
Flower and his life will be remembered at a memorial service, scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S Broadway, Englewood. Arrangements by Neptune Society, Fort Myers.
