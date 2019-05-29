Englewood has 270 historical structures and about 40 archaeological sites. Only a handful are designated landmarks including The Hermitage, Lemon Bay Woman’s Club, The Green Street Church Museum, Indian Mound Park and the Lampp House.
Although the Lampp House, 604 W. Perry St., was designated a historical site in 2012, the plaque wasn’t delivered until this week. A celebration was held Wednesday during National Historical Preservation month. About 50 people gathered as Rob Bendus, Sarasota County Historical Resources manager, dedicated the plaque to Betty Dailey Nugent, 80, and Shelly Babington Lampp, 49, the board of directors of the Englewood Historic Museum, and the community.
In order to receive the designation, the home had to be at least 50 years old and possess historical integrity and historical significance through its physical appearance. The Lampp House meets those requirements.
Inside the home are the original wood floors. A bedroom has recently been converted into a history room where guests can do research, hear stories about veterans who lived in Englewood and went off to war. There are historical photos and old blueprints on how Englewood was supposed to look with marble gates if the original Tamiami Trail had stayed its course through the community. There are also historical photos of pioneer families of Englewood.
The Lampp House of yesteryear
• 1899, Henry S. Kelley becomes Sarah L. Lampp’s second husband. Sarah has four sons from a previous marriage, Wade “Hamp” Lampp (1877–1947), Wilbur Lampp (1879–1969), Jesse “Pat” Lampp (1883-1960) and A. Stanley Lampp (1888-1960).
• 1909 Jesse “Pat” Lampp, a fisherman and carpenter, marries Edith Mae Anger, a daughter of another early Englewood family, and builds a small home for them on Perry Street. The Lampps have four children, Lottie Alma (1909–2009), Jesse Alston “Buster” (1911-1999), Doris Mae (1916–2009) and Earl Clinton (1918–1947).
• 1928, Pat Lampp completes what would be known as the Lampp House at 604 W. Perry St., Englewood.
• 1930 U.S. Census lists the home’s occupants as Jesse “Pat,” 45, a fisherman for a wholesale fish company; Edith, 41, unemployed; Jesse Alston “Buster,” 19, a fisherman for a wholesale fish company; Lottie, 20, is a laundress for a private family; Doris, 13; Earl, 11; and Grandma Sarah Kelley, 71. The house is valued at $1,000. They do not have a “radio set.”
• 1942, Lampp House II is built at 349 W. Cowles St., Englewood, Near Indian Mound Park.
• December 1997, Sarasota County Commissioners creates a public policy designating county-wide properties of historical value.
• May 5, 2012, Sarasota County designates Lampp House, and others, as historical structures.
• Sept. 23, 2014, the Englewood Historical Museum board is founded.
• December, 2018, the Lampp House becomes the new home of the Englewood Museum.
• May 25, 2019, Sarasota County’s plaque is unveiled at the Lampp House.
The Lampp House today
• From June though August, the Lampp House is open 1-4 p.m. on the second Saturday of those months.
• The Lampp House will be open on July 4 to allow visitors to watch fireworks over Lemon Bay.
• The Lampp House is open during Labor Day weekend for Pioneer Days.
• Starting in September, the Lampp House is open 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
• Golf cart tours of the historical district along Dearborn, Orange, Yale, Maple and Perry streets are 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• The Englewood Historical Museum board meets 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the Lampp House. The board is looking for new members.
• Membership to the Englewood Historical Museum is $25 for families and $20 for individuals.
For more information, call 941-475- 2696.
Visit englewoodmuseum.org for more information.
