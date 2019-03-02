ENGLEWOOD — Lucas Newcomb is getting pretty good at the line.
In fact, he’s been rocking the foul line with free throws all over Florida for the past few months.
Newcomb, a seventh-grade student at L.A. Ainger Middle School, entered the Englewood Elks Hoop Shoot on Nov. 17 in the gym at the Englewood Family YMCA.
He took his turn with other basketball players in his age group, lined up, and then proceeded to sink 23 out of 25 in two rounds. It was enough to get him first place in his age division.
Since then, he’s been steadily advancing in the Hoop Shoot contest throughout Florida. He went down to Naples and hit 21 of 25 to win. Across the state in Boca Raton, he got 21 of 25 again, this time winning regionals. Then, he and his family traveled to tiny Umatilla to compete at the Florida Elks Camp. Again, he went 21 of 25 to win the state title.
Lucas, who is the son of Holly and Rob Newcomb, is no stranger to the basketball court. He’s been playing for Coach Bob Bounds for the L.A. Ainger Middle School Cougars and is currently playing for Bounds on the Junior Mantas traveling team. He’s often among the scoring leaders on those teams, regularly ringing up points in double figures. On one road trip to Florida’s East Coast in February, he scored 26 points against Treasure Coast and then 26 in the next game against Okeechobee Nation.
The Newcomb family will be traveling again, this time headed to Valdosta, Georgia, where Lucas will shoot in the Elks’ Southeast Region Shootout. There, he will face competition from Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and South Carolina. If he does well there, he has the chance to go to the National Elks Hoop Shoot Finals in Chicago this April.
