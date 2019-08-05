By STEVE REILLY
Staff Writer
ENGLEWOOD — Kevin Easton is ready to be Englewood’s new fire chief.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District commissioners voted 4-0 Monday (Commissioner Eldon Loisell was absent) to hire Easton as new chief, and Easton agreed to the deal. He starts Aug. 21 and will be earning $120,000 annually as part of his three-year contract.
“It’s been two months we’ve been going through this process to find a chief,” fire commission chairman Ron Davison said. The fire district went on a national hunt for a new fire chief soon after Scott Lane resigned from the position in April to take an assistant chief position with North Port.
“I think he will be a good fit for the department,” Davison said of Easton.
Easton, 53, now serves as a training captain with the DeSoto County Fire and Rescue, but he had 25 years experience with Sarasota County’s fire department, retiring as an assistant chief.
While serving with Sarasota, Easton oversaw Sarasota’s training operations and emergency medical services under the county’s medical director. He’s also a certified paramedic.
Southern Manatee Fire District Chief Brian Gorski, who had served as fire chief for both Englewood and Sarasota County, suggested to Easton he should apply for the Englewood chief’s position. Gorski is expected to attend Easton’s swearing-in ceremony.
The commissioners did modify a fire district policy to accommodate Easton.
The district’s policy gives chiefs a year to move in the fire district or within 20 miles of the district’s boundaries. Commissioners decided to expand those boundaries to 40 miles, allowing Easton to live close to his 75-year-old father, Charles, who served 40 years as a volunteer firefighter for Tolono, Illinois. His wife, Melissa, is an employee at the Peace River Campground.
Easton worked with district firefighters when he was with Sarasota and has “a lot of friends” at the district. But among his first acts as chief, he plans to meet with all of the fire district’s employees one-on-one.
“The first thing is to learn more about the organization and its people,” he said. “I want to learn who they are, what they represent and what their goals are so I know where we are going. That’s going to take a little bit of time.”
