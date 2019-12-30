ENGLEWOOD — There’s no telling when Englewood’s Taco Bell will reopen.
The fast food restaurant has been closed for almost two months in the wake of a fire. When the rebuilding will start is an unanswerable question. No one has pulled Charlotte County permits for reconstruction. Meanwhile the burnt boards and insulation sit in a dumpster behind the restaurant, with tarps partially covering the damaged building.
The fire started Nov. 7 on the building’s roof and engulfed the back left corner of the building, which is in Palm Plaza at South McCall and Placida roads. At the time of the fire, construction workers were working on exterior stucco renovations.
“(State Fire Marshal’s) preliminary finding was an accidental cause,” an Englewood Fire Control District report states. The fire started in the corner of the building where construction workers removed stucco with a grinder, the report said. However, the investigators hadn’t finalized their report as of Monday.
No one was injured in the fire. However, the restaurant’s employees haven’t been able to work there.
With the onset of the holidays, Kendra Porter and others in the Englewood community helped the displaced employees enjoy Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.
“They have missed work and aren’t getting the hours they would have before the fire,” Porter told the Sun earlier this month. “We are coming up on the holidays and some of these employees have children.”
No quick fix
The fire was confined to the outside of the restaurant, mainly the roof, according to reports. The inside did not burn; however, the interior did sustain significant water and smoke damage. That’s part of what makes up the contents of the dumpster on the property.
A weather-beaten banner on the ground behind the Taco Bell and its sign fronting South McCall Road says the restaurant is closed temporarily due to “remodeling.”
According to Charlotte County officials, a demolition permit was issued Nov. 18 to remove fire damaged materials from the building. The county is waiting for someone to pick up that permit. No one has applied for nor pulled a permit to rebuild and restore the Taco Bell.
“Any issues with the status of Taco Bell lay entirely with the owner/contractor,” Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason said in an email to the Sun.
Taco Bell representatives did not immediately respond Monday to questions from the Sun.
