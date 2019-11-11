ENGLEWOOD — For Irene Duell, Veterans Day is not just another national holiday to commemorate all those who served in the armed services.
It’s personal.
Veterans Day is her day to remember her brother, Hector Pelley, who was still a teen serving with the Fifth Marine Division and one of the first on the beaches of Iwo Jima in World War II. He was one of the soldiers to die on those Pacific sands.
One of 11 children growing up in Massachusetts, Duell had three other brothers join the service, but Hector, she said, was her favorite.
“He volunteered,” Duell said. “He was the type of person who had to do his part. The only one killed in the military was Hector.”
All those who serve should be remembered and respected, she said.
More than 100 others banded together Monday morning and joined Englewood’s VFW Post 10178 at the Veterans Memorial on Harbor Lane at the west of Dearborn Street.
Michael Cahill wanted to remember his long-time friends, John Seele, who was an Englewood resident and survivor of Pearl Harbor. He served in the U.S. Army 25th Infantry. Seele died in 2017 and may have been the first Pearl Harbor veteran to visit the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, according to Cahill.
“His love for the country was unconditional,” said Cahill, who recounted Steele’s biographical journey in “From Pearl Harbor to 9/11: One Final Mission for Love of the United States to Respect, Heal, and Remember.” The book is available on Amazon.com.
When it comes to any veteran, VFW chaplain Larry Organ prayed, “May each veteran here do honor — not just today, but every day.”
