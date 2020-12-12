The Lemon Bay High School musicians joined their counterparts from L.A. Ainger Middle School for their annual Winter Concert on Thursday evening. Band directors Philip Eyrich and Tim Ostrow planned the event to be as safe as possible during this time of COVID-19. It was outdoors at the high school's Veterans Stadium, and it was not publicized. The students and the members of the audience sat with distance between them. Performing a variety of holiday favorites were Ainger's Intermediate Band and its Advanced Band, Lemon Bay's Symphonic Band, the Lemon Bay Chorus conducted by Sarah Richardson, and the school's Jazz Ensemble.
Englewood schools join for annual Winter Concert
