Englewood Scouts, Elks celebrate Flag Day

Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 celebrated Flag Day with a variety of Scout troops presenting historic American Flags throughout the years. Patriotic readings from Exalted Ruler Roger Redman, the board of directors and Lee Hale completed the program. "After a chaotic year of COVID-19, it was a refreshing and relaxing hour to recall the ideals of our country represented in our Stars and Stripes," the lodge reported.
