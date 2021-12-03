ENGLEWOOD — Fall season champions were crowned recently in both the Gold and Silver divisions of the Englewood Senior Softball League.
In the Gold division the Green Hornets needed a victory in the next to last game of the season, finishing with a 13 - 5 record. "We needed the victory in that late game as a loss would have put the Blue Lobsters up on us by a game," said Nick Kotzalas of the Hornets.
A late-inning rally led to the clinching victory.
In the Silver division, the championship was decided in the final game of the season with the Blue Bombers edging the White Tigers by a score of 10-8 to secure first place with an 11 - 4 record.
"A great season, it came down to the last inning of the last game and we pulled it out’, said Mark Higgins of the Blue Bombers.
The Fall season, in its second year, was a huge success.
With the end of the Fall season, all eyes now turn to prepping for the Winter season, which will start early January.
The Adult Softball fields are now fully available for practice sessions for any players interested in the Winter season. Anyone interested in playing simply needs to show up at the practices, which take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. Players should bring a softball glove. There are plenty of bats available.
