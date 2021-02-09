ENGLEWOOD — The 2021 winter season of Englewood Men’s Senior Softball league is underway, following a draft that saw nearly 50 new players added to the league.
“We were stunned at the turnout, given the Covid situation,” said Rudy Davis, Gold division coordinator and member of the Board. “We thought we’d do well to get 25 new guys for the draft. I guess a lot of guys from up north decided those lock-downs weren’t so great, and moved to Florida.”
This year even saw the addition of a new player from Michigan that has resulted in a father-son duo being in the league. Mike Vaught, drafted by the Moose, is the son of David Vaught, who plays in the Bronze division.
“How awesome is that?"said Mike Panas, manager of the Englewood Moose. “I’ve been in the league a long time and that is a first.”
Just two days after the draft the first games got underway. And the big bats are already out, with six fence-clearing hom eruns already registered in just the first few games in the Gold division. And, in a historic first, a shutout was entered in the books in the Gold division Friday as the End Zone beat Rum Bay, 20-0.
