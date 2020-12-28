Church volunteers at Englewood United Methodist and Gulf Cove United Methodist prepared and served thousands of meals on Christmas Day. Here are some of those volunteers in action.
Englewood serves up Christmas drive-thru style
- SUN PHOTOS BY CHRIS PORTER and STEVE REILLY
