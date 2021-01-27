ENGLEWOOD — Call them conchologists, they won't mind.
For 25 years, members of the Englewood Shell Club have studied, laughed, traveled, hunted and learned about shells.
They particularly like mollusk shells, which means they could be considered conchologists, roughly translating to "people who study conchs."
Even in tough times, there is no stopping Martha Dehne and Meredith Blain, the co-presidents of the Englewood Shell Club, and their members.
"Despite the pandemic, we've been able to have shell studies, shell crafters, beach walks and monthly day-trip outings and a Christmas party," Dehne said. "We have guest speakers every month at our meetings. Our general meetings are 1 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month and are being on done via Zoom since COVID-19."
January's speaker was Dr. Jose Leal, director of the Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum on Sanibel Island.
"He was instrumental in helping Barbara Meyers, our founding mother start the club," Dehne said.
"Barbara is out of state. She sent me six huge boxes of shells she collected over the years. For our anniversary party, everyone is going to get gifted a shell, since she was the founder. It's going to be an exciting event."
Blain said Marilyn Boyd and Linda Powers were also original members.
Normally there are 120 members who meet from October to April. There are many snowbirds in the club, Blain said.
"We had nine new members this year — which we didn't expect because of COVID-19," Dehne said. "We've been able to have socially distanced shell study outings once a month. We wear masks.
"We have shell crafters. We just did shell photography. Everyone brought their favorite shell. Meredith set up four tables with sand at Lemon Bay Park. Everyone took a photo of their shell and then she is printing it out on an 8-by-8-foot canvas. It was really fun. We try to do something different each month. Last month, we did land snails. We also do shell journaling."
Dehne says she enjoys the day trips. The group explored the sandbars on Sarasota Bay. Other trips include the chain of islands and mangrove islets between Cape Romano and the mouth of the Lostmans River. Some of the islands are high spots on a submerged coastline. Others were made by mangroves growing on oyster bars.
And everywhere they go, they find shells.
"I always liked shells," Dehne said. "I moved to Englewood seven years ago because of sharks teeth. I met a shell club member on the beach and she invited me to a meeting. I thought, why not? It changed my life in Englewood. It opened friendships for me."
Dehne served in the club doing the monthly crafts, then as the treasure for three years. Now she shares the presidential duties with her friend.
"Meredith joined three years ago," Dehne said. "She was later asked to be the president. She said 'If you will, I will." It's worked out wonderfully. She's very techie person, super talented and I adore her. We balance each other. If asked, we will serve together again next season."
